NYC's Cosme will open a Los Angeles branch

Los Angeles already has some pretty amazing food, but when a New York City-based dining destination—considered by some experts to be one of the best restaurants in the entire world—says they’re opening a second location here, we still get pretty excited. And that’s just how we’re reacting to the announcement that Cosme will be setting up shop on the West Coast.

President Obama made a meal at Cosme one of his final acts while still in office, dropping by the Flatiron District restaurant unannounced late last year. Chef de cuisine Daniela Soto-Innes also picked up last year’s Rising Star Chef of the Year prize at the James Beard Awards.

Cosme opened in 2014 and made it on an influential list known as the World's 50 Best Restaurants within just two years. The list’s website was where chef-owner Enrique Olvera went to break the news of an expansion to L.A.

It’s the second restaurant from Olvera, who first made his name with Pujol, one of Mexico City’s most-acclaimed spots. Both feature his modern Mexican cuisine, which seems like it will be a natural fit for Southern California. Olvera's success is part of a growing trend of chefs who have made it big in Mexican fine-dining with locations north of the border, as we’ve seen in recent months with the West Hollywood opening of Verlaine and other projects on the way.

The exact location and details for L.A.'s Cosme have yet to be announced, but the team is projecting an opening some time in 2018.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.