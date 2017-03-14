Pantages finally announces when 'Hamilton' tickets will go on sale, and it's soon

It's getting closer! Pantages Theatre has finally announced when Hamilton tickets will go on sale, and it's soon. American Express cardholders will have early access to tickets starting Wednesday, April 19, at 10am; so you may want to apply for a card now just for that little perk. The rest of us can purchase tickets for the much-anticipated show starting Sunday, April 30 at 10am. Tickets will be on sale on Pantages' website and on Ticketmaster.

These are the hottest tickets in town, so expect them to fly at Coachella-like speeds. To help ensure everyone gets a chance to see the show, there is one rule to take note of: You can only buy up to six tickets per purchase. There will also be a lottery of forty $10 orchestra seats for each performance, but details on how to enter won't be released until closer to opening night (though we have some inside info on how San Francisco's lottery is currently working—road trip anyone?).

Hamilton's national tour will hit Los Angeles on August 11, 2017 and run through the rest of the year. Tickets will cost between $85-$225, which isn't too shabby for a production being called the greatest piece of art of our generation.

If you've somehow been living under a rock and aren't familiar with the show, Hamilton's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda uses several musical genres to craft a totally new and unexpected look at the Founding Fathers and the creation of America. Miranda has said, "we take it as a given that hip hop is the music of the Revolution." There’s British pop (for King George, of course), soul, modern girl-group groove and a full-on rap smackdown about the role of the federal government between the first secretary of the treasury (Alexander Hamilton) and Thomas Jefferson himself. The cast album won the Grammy and the off-Broadway production won eight Drama Desks (along with six other nominations), including Outstanding Musical, Music, Lyrics and Book (Miranda collecting each of the last three).

