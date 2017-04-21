The March for Science is rallying for non-alternative facts

We’re pretty big fans of science around here, from learning about the oceans to outer space or just getting to know SoCal’s native flora and fauna. Tomorrow, thousands of science supporters are expected to take to the streets for a March for Science, timed to coincide with Earth Day.

You might think that science—just the general discipline itself, like you studied starting in grade school—might not be the sort of thing that generally inspires a protest march. The organizers of the march, which takes place on April 22 simultaneously in cities across the country, however, feel like science is under attack in the world today.

When it comes to questions like addressing climate change or allocating funds for research, they want to support the idea of what they call “evidence-based facts” (as opposed to that “alternative” kind). Nonetheless, the march’s motto also states that “facts are not political” and the group is avowedly non-partisan.

L.A.’s local march kicks off at 9am in Pershing Square with the opening of a daylong Science Expo, which will feature family-friendly demonstrations and education stations on a variety of scientific topics. The day’s program will then include a pre-march rally, a short march through Downtown L.A. and speeches beginning at noon outside City Hall.

If all that marching and cheering for empirical research works up an appetite, some of the city’s best food trucks, including Amazebowls and Sage Vegan Bistro will be lining the route. March organizers anticipate a turnout far smaller than some other recent marches, but nonetheless predict that parking in the area will be challenging and encourage use of public transportation.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.