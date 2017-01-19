Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: January 20-22

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Kick off RIOT LA, the annual alt-comedy festival, with a screening of Blazing Saddles at the Microsoft Theater. Mel Brooks himself will be on-hand to discuss the 1974 Western farce.

Alternatively, watch The Great Dictator at the Aero Theatre. Surely it's just a coincidence that Charlie Chaplin's iconic condemnation of authoritarian leaders is screening on Inauguration Day, right?

Swing by UCB Sunset for the George Lucas Talk Show. Comedian Connor Ratliff dons a Lucas getup and hosts—along with his sidekick Jar Jar Binks (Shaun Diston)—this live talk show that takes place in a bizarro alternate universe where the Star Wars creator gave up directing for stand-up comedy.

Just an FYI, whether you plan on taking part or sitting it out, that the Women's March Los Angeles will be making its way between Pershing Square and City Hall this morning, likely shutting down much of Downtown in the process.

Hear that old piano during a live broadcast of A Prairie Home Companion. New host Chris Thile has brought a new approach to the beloved variety show, with a more modern, music-first approach. Ryan Adams, Kacey Musgraves and Kevin Nealon guest this afternoon at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Kickstart your wine education at the Uncorked Wine Festival. More than 50 wineries, a champagne bar, an international wine market and more arrive at Union Station during this annual boozy boîte.

Return to the Aero Theatre for an Indiana Jones double feature, with back-to-back screenings of Raiders of the Lost Arc and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, inarguably the two best entries in the series.

Ring in the Year of the Rooster in the heart of L.A.'s Chinese community at Monterey Park's Lunar New Year Festival. This annual two-day street festival takes over five blocks of Downtown Monterey Park with folk art, delectable bites and a carnival zone.

Indulge in dishes from some of the best restaurants in the city with specially-priced meals during the final weekend of Winter dineLA. You'll find deals on everything from $15 lunches to $49 dinners; may we suggest Barcito, Pok Pok or Paley.

Wrap up your weekend with another must-see RIOT LA performance behind the Orpheum Theatre. Close out the fest with a top-notch trio of stand-ups: the whimsically absurd Eugene Mirman, the razor-sharp and charmingly crude Nikki Glaser, and the laid-back storytelling antics of Kyle Kinane. The delightfully unfiltered Debra DiGiovanni hosts.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.