Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: July 28-30

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks during Summer Nights in the Garden at the Natural History Museum.

Celebrate L.A.’s phenomenal Asian fare at the eighth annual LUCKYRICE Feast. The tasting event at Vibiana features Bone Kettle, Little Fatty, Starry Kitchen and more.

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at the New Original Works Festival, REDCAT's annual showcase of artistic creativity.

See music, dance, aerialists, fire shows and 3-D projections collide as the Lucent Dossier Experience, a performance collective and festival mainstay, performs at the Wiltern.

Satisfy your sweet tooth on Saturday at the Mr. Holmes Bakehouse x Smitten Ice Cream collaboration. Swing by Mr. Holmes' Larchmont Village location for an ice cream-filled cruffin cone between 11am and 3pm.

Scoop up and care for a kitten during Clear the Nursery, a foster program orientation at Best Friends Animal Society's Mission Hills location.

Sit on a blue toilet and read a newspaper at the Good For You Installation. The photo op at Space 15 Twenty recreates the album art for up-and-coming rapper Aminé's debut release.

Take your pick between a trio of top-notch music events on Saturday night. Rodrigo y Gabriela headline the final performance in the free Sound in Focus series; Devendra Banhart tops a Takashi Murakami-inspired Summer Happenings at the Broad; and Steve Gunn plays the Getty's free Off the 405.

Watch dozens of elaborately decorated boats race across the water at Marine Stadium during the second day of the Long Beach Dragon Boat Festival.

See politics—on both sides of the aisle—and entertainment collide during the final day of Politicon at the Pasadena Convention Center. Sundays guests include Bassem Youssef, America Ferrera, Clay Aiken, Roger Stone, Tomi Lahren and Anthony Scaramucci.

See New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck lead a roster of dance superstars during BalletNow at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Wrap up your weekend at the Johnny Ramone Tribute at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Pay tribute to the late Ramones guitarist at this annual screening and celebration.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.