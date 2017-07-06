Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: July 7-9

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Bail out of work early to wish Ringo a happy birthday during Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday. Join the iconic Beatles drummer outside of the Capitol Records Building to celebrate his 77th birthday and a call for peace and love, with performances from Don Was, Jenny Lewis, Van Dyke Parks and more.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the fundraiser include pours from Silverlake Wine, and you can throw in a few extra dollars for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House.

Brush up on your line dance and two-step routines at Dance Downtown. The free Friday night summertime party at Grand Park includes some dance lessons, so don't worry if you don't know the steps.

Peruse wares from local and legendary vendors at the summer iteration of Renegade Craft Fair. The outdoor fair is setting up shop at the revived L.A. State Historic Park—don't forget to visit out booth to enter our giveaway while you're there.

Travel to the tropics at the Egyptian Theatre's Tiki Night. This annual celebration of all things tiki starts with a free-entry marketplace and culminates in a musical performance as well as a screening of the 1994 film Rapa Nui.

Watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban—arguably the best Harry Potter movie—while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score during Harry Potter in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Hunt for bargain-bin finds and all sorts of antique oddities at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. The colossal market takes over the concessions and parking lots surrounding the Rose Bowl, every second Sunday of each month.

Head down to Alhambra and swing by Gallery Nucleus for the closing day of the Corgi Show. The free exhibition features illustrated tributes to the stumpy dog breed by more than 20 local artists.

Catch a free puppet show from the beloved Bob Baker Marionette Theater as the half-century-old organization stages Bob Baker Marionettes at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, the summertime stage in MacArthur Park.

Alternatively, see three generations of new-wave frontwomen share a single stage at the Hollywood Bowl as Blondie, Garbage and Sky Ferreira perform.

