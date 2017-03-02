Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: March 3-5

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Celebrate women who find their voices in the face of adversity at March Forth! The Skirball's annual Women's History Month program includes cabaret-style performances from poets and songwriters including Alyesha Wise, Aman Batra, Chingona Fire, Terisa Siagatonu and Sariyah Idan.

Catch a truth-or-dare-like comedy show at NerdMelt during Luck of the Draw. Matt Donaher and Caitlin Durante host an evening where stand-ups—including tonight's headliner Marcella Arguello, one of our comedians to watch in 2017—draw a paper slip from a hat and are stuck obeying whatever wacky consequences it contains, from dressing up in a costume to chewing bubble gum.

Have a sweet and boozy lunch—because why not?—as Wine-n-Pie hits the Blending Lab. Discover the complementary notes between a variety of wine blends and slices from the Pie Hole.

If you're still hungry, fill up at the Tater Tots & Beer Festival. This comfort food festival returns to the La Brea Tar Pits with eight different tot dishes and more than 40 beer selections.

Grab your bowling shoes and viking helmet and celebrate the 19th anniversary of the Coen brothers cult classic movie at Lebowski Fest. Following last night's screening at the Wiltern, tonight's festivities feature a bowling party at OC's Fountain Bowl.

Support Planned Parenthood at Don't Sit Down, a one-night-only, Best Coast-hosted show. Bethany Cosentino's surf rock duo headlines the evening at the El Rey Theatre, with additional performances from Grouplove, the Lovely Bad Things, MUNA, Nina & Louise of Veruca Salt and the Side Eyes, plus DJ sets from Jimmy Tamborello, Lili Hayes and Wavves, and a special appearance by Liz Phair.

Walk, run, skate, bike and explore the San Gabriel Valley as Metro presents 626 Golden Streets, a car-free event across 18 miles of open streets, six Gold Line stations and seven SGV cities, from South Pasadena to Azusa.

Usher in the springtime bloom with Descanso Gardens' Cherry Blossom Festival. This popular celebration (which now requires a timed ticket) of Japanese culture and beautiful flowering trees includes garden walks, origami workshops and musical performances.

Sample more than 60 of California's best IPAs (and vote for your favorite!) during the LA IPA Fest. The second day of this Mohawk Bend tasting event features beer flights all day from dozens of breweries from around the city.

Rock out and raise awareness for social issues at the Women Fuck Shit Up Fest. The second night of this women-empowering fest at the Smell features sets from Kimya Dawson, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Trap Girl and more.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.