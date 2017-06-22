Time Out and Rooftop Cinema Club are teaming up for a must-see screening series

We here at Time Out L.A. love spending a summer night watching a film under the stars, so we are teaming up with our friends at Rooftop Cinema Club to present a series of our favorite Los Angeles-based flicks—just for you. Join us at LEVEL in Downtown, Los Angeles for three fantastic showings in July.

Clueless - July 16

While it feels like it couldn’t be more L.A., the 1995 teen movie hit Clueless is actually an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma. Follow Cher (Alicia Silverstone), Dionne (Stacey Dash), Josh (Paul Rudd) and friends as they navigate high school, do some matchmaking, learn to drive and make some truly iconic ‘90s fashion statements.

Drive - July 23

A Hollywood stunt driver played by Ryan Gosling moonlights as a criminal getaway-car driver at the center of this neo-noir. Loaded with awards from Cannes to the Oscars, the film was considered by many critics to be among the best of the year when it came out in 2011. We love the memorable Cliff Martinez score and supporting performances from Oscar Issac and Carey Mulligan.

Rebel Without a Cause - July 30

Can anyone see a photo of the Griffith Observatory and not think of Rebel Without a Cause? That’s how deeply the 1955 film imprinted on pop culture. Take this chance to catch James Dean in his signature role as a disaffected teen dealing with emotional turmoil, family conflict and suburban ennui, on the big screen.

These are just three of the fantastic movies that Rooftop Cinema Club is screening this summer at locations in Downtown, Los Angeles and Hollywood. Be sure to check out the full schedule to see when your favorite film will play.

