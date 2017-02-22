Time Out L.A.'s Wingfest is making all your chicken wing dreams come true

We've been known to throw some pretty kickass tasting events—the Mac and Cheese Smackdown, the Treat Yo' Self dessert extravaganza, the Grilled Cheese Meltdown—but dare we say this might be our meatiest festival yet? Time Out Los Angeles is putting on our very first Wingfest, a smorgasbord of some of the best wings in the city. Yeah, you'll definitely want to stock up on wet wipes.

On March 12, Mack Sennett Studios will fill up with a slew of wing wunderkinds: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Baby Blues BBQ, Simmzy's, L.A. Wing Co., the Walrus and the Hedgehog and more, along with beer from Angel City Brewery. We'll have a DJ on hand, of course, and plenty of napkins (though you'll probably be licking that wing glaze straight from your fingers). A wing champion will be crowned at the end.

Interested in attending? Tickets can be purchased here, and range from $25 (early bird) to $35 (VIP). Choose from three sessions—noon-2pm, 2:30-4:30pm and 5-7pm)—or splurge on a VIP ticket, which gets you in a full 30 minutes early (plus an extra drink ticket). See you there!

