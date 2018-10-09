Where to celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles

Day of the Dead in Los Angeles just might be one of our favorite local holidays. The celebration of the deceased isn’t about haunted spirits or prolonged mourning but instead offers a healthy perspective on the afterlife. Observers of the Mexican holiday (traditionally held after Halloween) visit loved ones’ gravestones, often as part of public gatherings; you’ll find cultural affairs around the city with dance rituals, musical performances and plenty of calaca (skeleton) costumes. Get a taste of the holiday with some of our favorite Day of the Dead events, as well as the tastiest Mexican food in town.

What is Day of the Dead?

Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday in which family and friends come together to remember loved ones who have passed away and to guide their journey into the afterlife. Loved ones visit graves and build altars (or ofrendas) and often decorate them with sugar skulls and marigolds as well as the deceased’s favorite food, drinks and possessions.

When is Day of the Dead?

Day of the Dead begins October 31 and ends November 2, 2018. Many local events are held on the preceding weekend.