Where to celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Day of the Dead in Los Angeles just might be one of our favorite local holidays. The celebration of the deceased isn’t about haunted spirits or prolonged mourning but instead offers a healthy perspective on the afterlife. Observers of the Mexican holiday (traditionally held after Halloween) visit loved ones’ gravestones, often as part of public gatherings; you’ll find cultural affairs around the city with dance rituals, musical performances and plenty of calaca (skeleton) costumes. Get a taste of the holiday with some of our favorite Day of the Dead events, as well as the tastiest Mexican food in town.
What is Day of the Dead?
Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday in which family and friends come together to remember loved ones who have passed away and to guide their journey into the afterlife. Loved ones visit graves and build altars (or ofrendas) and often decorate them with sugar skulls and marigolds as well as the deceased’s favorite food, drinks and possessions.
When is Day of the Dead?
Day of the Dead begins October 31 and ends November 2, 2018. Many local events are held on the preceding weekend.
Day of the Dead events in L.A.
Día de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever
The cemetery grounds are covered with art exhibitions, dance rituals, musical performances, children’s arts and crafts projects and food vendors (and crowds) aplenty. You’ll see altars to the dead created by community artists, and can either watch or participate in the calaca (skeleton) costume contest. This year’s theme, Coatlicue “Mother of Gods,” honors the Aztec goddess and mother of the moon, sun and stars. The event becomes exceedingly crowded after sunset; we suggest arriving before 4pm if you plan on parking in the adjacent neighborhoods or the Paramount parking structure.
Noche de Ofrenda
Join Grand Park and Self-Help Graphics & Art—which hosts its own Day of the Dead celebration—for a traditional Noche de Ofrenda ceremony to pray for and honor the dead. Catch performances by traditional Aztecan, Oaxacan and Michoacán dancers and take part in a giant community altar.
Self Help Graphics & Art Día de los Muertos Celebration
Boyle Heights’ Self Help Graphics & Art has presented this Day of the Dead celebration for over four decades. The event begins at Mariachi Plaza, where a handful of theater groups lead an animated procession to Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School (across the street from Self Help) where you’ll find local food and craft vendors. In addition, the arts center hosts free community art workshops on Saturdays in October as well as a Day of the Dead theme art exhibition.
San Pedro’s Dia de Los Muertos Festival
Stroll the streets of Downtown San Pedro during this waterfront Day of the Dead celebration. You’ll find traditional and contemporary Latin American performers. Snack on regional Mexican fare, sip on suds in the beer garden, shop for artisan crafts and clothing and let the kiddos run around and get their face painted. Make sure to stop by the ceremonial altars—you can enter your own in a free competition—in addition to the community-wide altar of remembrance. The event takes place on 6th Street between Pacific Avenue and Centre Street.
Day of the Dead at El Pueblo
Peruse altars in the plaza of El Pueblo at this Day of the Dead celebration. Expect plenty of festive wares from the merchants on Olvera Street, along with children’s crafts in the morning and a candlelight procession every night. Stop by during weekends for face painting, mariachi bands, Aztec dancers and more.
Old Pasadena Day of the Dead
Walk among a mix of traditional and contemporary altars outside of businesses across Old Pasadena at this three-day Day of the Dead celebration. This year’s event includes face painting, a salsa dance party, live music and more.
