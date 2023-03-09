Los Angeles
Hotel Beverly Terrace
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Beverly Terrace

The best budget hotels in Los Angeles

Book a stay at one of L.A.'s budget hotels for that perfect balance between cheap and cheerful

Written by
Leila Elihu
&
Rhys Thomas
Contributor
Camila Karalyte
L.A. might have a bit of a rep for being a very expensive place to stay, but the truth is that the city is actually packed with affordable hotels, too. Shocker, right? And not only are these accommodations a little cheaper – plenty are also full-on luxurious and boujee. All you need to do is know where to look. Luckily, we're here to help you out.

We've scoured Los Angeles to find the city’s finest affordable places to stay, from sleek beachside estabs to peaceful retreats in the hills. Read on for our pick of Los Angeles’ budget hotels. You're welcome.  

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

RECOMMENDED: The best hotels on the beach in Los Angeles.

L.A.'s best budget hotels

Mama Shelter LA
Photograph: Courtesy Mama Shelter Los Angeles

1. Mama Shelter LA

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hollywood
  • price 2 of 4

"Just like how mama used to make it" is the sentiment behind the restaurant at this Hollywood hotel's restaurant, and it's a theme that runs throughout the building. It's centrally located without being caught in the Walk of Fame's overwhelming mess. If you're going to stay in Hollywood, stay here – that it's budget-friendly is an added bonus. One thing it has that mama's place doesn't though, is a small walk to Dolby theatre, a great bar, and the Hollywood Bowl just a mile away. 

Read more
Check prices
The Line
Photograph: Courtesy The Line Hotel

2. The Line

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

With floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an expansive view of the city, food and drink by L.A.'s Roy Choi and a lounge by natives Mark and Jonnie Houston, The Line lives and breathes Los Angeles. With modern furnishings, numerous restaurants (including one in a greenhouse), a lifestyle boutiqute and free yoga on Saturdays, we don't blame you for never leaving the lovely space. If you want to though, there's plenty to do near by. Whether it's a late-night restaurant a mere stroll from the hotel or Beverly Hills and Universal Studios, both of which are just a short drive away. 

Read more
Check prices
The Garland
Photograph: Courtesy The Garland

3. The Garland

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Studio City
  • price 2 of 4

This modernist four-star hotel is an absolute beauty. From the moment you enter The Garland you're met with de rigueur wood panelling, grasscloth wallpaper and a huge stone fireplace (there's another by the pool FYI). This design runs throughout; even the massive gym is swathed in retro orange. Rooms come with all the usual amenities and private balconies, plus dogs are welcome! So if you're travelling with your furry mate, they'll be treated to a dog toy on arrival, with a bowl and mat for them in your room. Strolls around LA with the pooch are a breeze here too, you're a good walk from the Hollywood Sign, or a brief one from Universal Studios, and Universal City which is shopping and dining galore. 

Read more
Check prices
Bayside Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Bayside Hotel

4. Bayside Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Santa Monica
  • price 2 of 4

This unpretentious hotel underwent decorative renovations recently. Although it's still modestly furnished, it offers something most other Santa Monica hotels don't – free parking. Rates are reasonable, and advance reservations will secure a clean, comfortable room with an ocean view. One appealing feature is the retro blade sign on the corner, which harks back to the days when Santa Monica truly was a laid-back beach town at the end of Route 66. There's a 24-hour desk, meaning late-night spins are all good, Venice Beach and Penmar golf ocurse are also a quick spin away. If you'd prefer to travel on foot, you have seaside and the Santa Monica Pier basically on your doorstep. 

Read more
Check prices
Hilton Los Angeles Universal City
Photograph: Courtesy Hilton Los Angeles - Universal City

5. Hilton Los Angeles Universal City

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Universal City
  • price 2 of 4

Hilton's Universal City branch (so called because it's opposite the entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood) is a towering glass monolith. You can't miss it. And you'll be pleased to know that the inside is just as flashy as the outside. With custom serenity beds, an in-house convenience store, pool and compact gym. Family packages are offered as well, along with cribs, a children's menu and weekly kids' activities. As well as the five minute walk to Universal Studies, you're a breif metro ride away from Downtown LA. Nice!

Read more
Check prices
Venice Breeze Suites
Photograph: Courtesy Venice Breeze Suites

6. Venice Breeze Suites

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Venice
  • price 2 of 4

Unostentatious yet fully modern, this affordable beachfront property functions more like an extended-stay boutique hotel. The handsome interiors, with exposed brick and plenty of natural light, perfectly compliment the kind of lazy-day-at-the-beach agenda that most travelers are here for (the hotel even supplies beach towels at no extra cost). And since every unit comes with a full kitchen not to mention on-site washer/dryers—you’ll have the freedom to plan meals on your own schedule. The rooftop terrace with grills available for guests is another major perk. If you fancy venturing out, Santa Monica is just.a short drive away, as 3rd Street Promenade, for all your shopping needs. 

Read more
Check prices
The Adler, A Hollywood Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Best Western

7. The Adler, A Hollywood Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hollywood
  • price 2 of 4

The Adler is much more than its – admittedly exceptionally cool – retro building. In a prime Hollywood location, this place is just a short walk of the likes of the Dolby Theatre and the Walk of Fame. And the hotel itself doesn’t rest on the laurels of simply being so stunning. The lobby and rooms are packed with references to Old Hollywood, while the on-site Clark Street Diner dishes up some of the finest waffles around.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Beverly Terrace
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Beverly Terrace

8. Hotel Beverly Terrace

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Beverly Hills
  • price 2 of 4

The rooms at the Beverly Terrace are smaller and less luxurious than other Beverly Hills hotels, but this mid-century spot does offer one of the best deals to be found in the area. Teak furniture and planted palms hint playfully towards a tropical getaway, while the decor in the rooms themselves (which aren't huge) is retro and minimal. Continental breakfast is included in the rates; Trattoria Amici, the hotel's restaurant, offers Cal-Italian cooking. There's also a small garden and a nice little pool. If you don't fancy spending evenings wining and dining on the patio garden, you're right in the heart of Beverly Hills, so there's plenty to get up to. 

Read more
Check prices
Hilton Los Angeles North/Glendale
Photograph: Courtesy Hilton Los Angeles North/Glendale

9. Hilton Los Angeles North/Glendale

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Glendale
  • price 2 of 4

Glendale may not be known for its scenic vistas, but the mountain view from this hotel's top floor lounge is remarkable. The hotel is definitely geared more toward business travelers, but the golden-hued rooms are still inviting. Unfortunately, you'll have to pay for internet and breakfast, as well as for parking. However, the view is pretty priceless and you're just a small walk from Griffith Park, Universal Studios and more. Plus Pasadena is a short car journey away. 

Read more
Check prices
Venice on the Beach Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Venice on the Beach Hotel

10. Venice on the Beach Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Venice
  • price 2 of 4

When you think the kind of establishments near Venice Beach, you – quite rightly, we should add – probably have some of LA’s most deluxe hotels in mind. But not everything in the area is actually uber-expensive. Take Venice on the Beach, for instance, a modest and affordable boutique spot with spectacular ocean views. With all rooms boasting fridges, microwaves and flat-screen TVs, it’s proof that budget hotels exist even in top-tier locations, without having to scrimp on quality and comfort.

Read more
Check prices

