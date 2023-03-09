"Just like how mama used to make it" is the sentiment behind the restaurant at this Hollywood hotel's restaurant, and it's a theme that runs throughout the building. It's centrally located without being caught in the Walk of Fame's overwhelming mess. If you're going to stay in Hollywood, stay here – that it's budget-friendly is an added bonus. One thing it has that mama's place doesn't though, is a small walk to Dolby theatre, a great bar, and the Hollywood Bowl just a mile away.
L.A. might have a bit of a rep for being a very expensive place to stay, but the truth is that the city is actually packed with affordable hotels, too. Shocker, right? And not only are these accommodations a little cheaper – plenty are also full-on luxurious and boujee. All you need to do is know where to look. Luckily, we're here to help you out.
We've scoured Los Angeles to find the city’s finest affordable places to stay, from sleek beachside estabs to peaceful retreats in the hills. Read on for our pick of Los Angeles’ budget hotels. You're welcome.
