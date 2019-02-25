If you’re as broke as we are from splurging on Coachella tickets and jewelry for Valentine’s Day, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of free things to do in L.A. this March. From a whale watching festival to a Pasadena-wide museum night, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Mar 1–31

Laluzapalooza; La Luz De Jesus Gallery

Scope out more than 140 pieces from 70 artists at this annual juried group exhibition housed inside of the Soap Plant/Wacko complex.

Mar 2, 3, 9, 10

Dana Point Festival of Whales; Dana Point Harbor

Mark the annual gray whale migration from land with a parade, street fair and whale-themed concert.

Mar 3

CicLAvia: Culver City Meets Mar Vista + Palms; Various locations

Pedal your way through Culver City, Mar Vista and Palms during the latest edition of the car-free fest.

Mar 8

ArtNight Pasadena; Various locations in Pasadena

Enjoy site-specific performances and a free evening of admission to the Norton Simon Museum, Pacific Asia Museum and more—including a rare nighttime tour of the Gamble House.

Mar 10

Festival of the Kite; Redondo Pier

Go fly a kite—or help launch a 25-foot-wide communal one—at this high-flying festival.

Mar 10

Nowruz Celebration; UCLA

Celebrate the Iranian New Year and the early arrival of spring with a day of activities, performances, music and events for children.

Mar 16

Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade; Hermosa Beach

Bagpipers, marching bands, cars decked out in green and festive pups from the Irish Setters Club of Southern California all make their way across the seven-block route.

Mar 16, 17

Sounds of L.A.; Getty Center

Catch a pair of free shows from the Adiyta Prakash Ensemble during this free series at the Getty.

Mar 23, 24

Bach in the Subways Day; Various locations

Wish Johann Sebastian Bach a happy 334th birthday with performances at Union Station and across the Metro system.

Mar 23, 24

Mr. Sparkle Art Show; Subliminal Projects

Celebrate one of the most beloved Simpsons episodes of all time at a Mr. Sparkle-inspired art show, complete with a celebrity reading and DJ set.

Mar 24

L.A. Marathon; Various locations

Cheer on a friend or fellow Angelenos across 26.2 miles between Dodger Stadium and the ocean.

Through Mar 3

“Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle”; Marciano Art Foundation

The acclaimed Chinese artist’s takeover of the Marciano’s massive theater gallery wraps up its run.

Through Apr 14

“Annie Leibovitz: The Early Years, 1970–1983”; Hauser & Wirth

This early-career retrospective features more than 5,000 photos from the acclaimed portrait photographer’s 1970s practice.

Through Apr 21

Desert X; Various locations

The desert-spanning biennial showcases site-specific works from over 15 artists. For its second iteration, Desert X has added more programming, film projects, process-driven works and an expansion toward the Salton Sea.

Through Mar 21

“Valley Girl Redefined”; Brand Library

Forget about uptalk and tired clichés: 11:11 A Creative Collective has curated a group exhibition of the women shaping what it means to be a “Valley girl.”

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.