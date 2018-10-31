Before you start freaking out over your bank account hit from Thanksgiving and holiday travel plans, let us step in and save you a few bucks with these free things to do in November. You’ll find a free film fest, a Downtown museum celebration, some major gallery shows and more—these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.
Through Jan 6
“Calder: Nonspace”; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles
Find yourself transported to another realm—at least, if Alexander Calder’s monochromatic abstract sculptures are working as intended—in this Hauser & Wirth survey of 30 of the artist’s “nonspace” pieces.
Through Nov 2
Day of the Dead at El Pueblo; Olvera Street
Peruse altars in the plaza of El Pueblo at this Day of the Dead celebration, with face painting in the evening.
Through Jan 6
“Julian Rosefeldt: Manifesto”; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles
See this collaboration between artist and director Julian Rosefeldt and actor Cate Blanchett, who reads famous artists’ manifestos in this 13-channel video installation.
Nov 2–11
AxS Festival; Various locations
Celebrate the intersection of art and science during this Pasadena-wide fest of talks, gallery shows and installations.
Nov 2–4
Old Pasadena Day of the Dead; Old Pasadena
Walk among a mix of traditional and contemporary altars outside of businesses across Old Pasadena at this three-day Day of the Dead celebration.
Nov 2
Self Help Graphics & Art Día de los Muertos Celebration; Self Help Graphics & Art
Celebrate the Day of the Dead at the four-decade-old Boyle Heights tradition.
Nov 2
Triforium Fridays; Temple St and Main St
See Downtown’s critically derided, dysfunctional sculpture shine again during the last entry in this performance series.
Nov 3
Grand Ave Arts: All Access; Grand Avenue
Celebrate 11 Bunker Hill institutions with free performances, exhibitions and tours at spots like the Broad, MOCA and the Music Center.
Nov 8–15
AFI Fest; Hollywood
See future box office hits as well as niche, indie gems at the annual free film fest.
Nov 17
Festival of Flight; Long Beach Airport
Get up close and personal with some aircraft at this annual LGB open house.
Nov 17–Dec 23
“Invader: Into the White Cube”; Over the Influence
The prolific (and anonymous) street artist’s video-game–inspired tile mosaics head inside for a career-spanning survey that also includes a new series of canvas paintings from the artist’s studio practice.
Nov 17
The Great Los Angeles Walk; Various locations
Debunk all of those cliches about walking in L.A. during this 17-mile urban hike across the city.
Nov 18
Barnsdall Art and Craft Fair; Barnsdall Art Park
Browse gifts for sale from Barnsdall’s students and faculty at this free fair next to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House.
Nov 23
Bob Baker Marionette Theater Farewell Show; Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Send of the beloved marionette theater’s longtime home during this free, still-to-be-announced farewell event.
Nov 25
Hollywood Christmas Parade; Hollywood
Watch floats and bands make their way through Hollywood during this 84-year-old tradition.
Ongoing
Free concerts; Various locations
Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.
Ongoing
Free museum days; Various locations
Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.