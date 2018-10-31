Before you start freaking out over your bank account hit from Thanksgiving and holiday travel plans, let us step in and save you a few bucks with these free things to do in November. You’ll find a free film fest, a Downtown museum celebration, some major gallery shows and more—these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Through Jan 6

“Calder: Nonspace”; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles

Find yourself transported to another realm—at least, if Alexander Calder’s monochromatic abstract sculptures are working as intended—in this Hauser & Wirth survey of 30 of the artist’s “nonspace” pieces.

Through Nov 2

Day of the Dead at El Pueblo; Olvera Street

Peruse altars in the plaza of El Pueblo at this Day of the Dead celebration, with face painting in the evening.

Through Jan 6

“Julian Rosefeldt: Manifesto”; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles

See this collaboration between artist and director Julian Rosefeldt and actor Cate Blanchett, who reads famous artists’ manifestos in this 13-channel video installation.

Nov 2–11

AxS Festival; Various locations

Celebrate the intersection of art and science during this Pasadena-wide fest of talks, gallery shows and installations.

Nov 2–4

Old Pasadena Day of the Dead; Old Pasadena

Walk among a mix of traditional and contemporary altars outside of businesses across Old Pasadena at this three-day Day of the Dead celebration.

Nov 2

Self Help Graphics & Art Día de los Muertos Celebration; Self Help Graphics & Art

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at the four-decade-old Boyle Heights tradition.

Nov 2

Triforium Fridays; Temple St and Main St

See Downtown’s critically derided, dysfunctional sculpture shine again during the last entry in this performance series.

Nov 3

Grand Ave Arts: All Access; Grand Avenue

Celebrate 11 Bunker Hill institutions with free performances, exhibitions and tours at spots like the Broad, MOCA and the Music Center.

Nov 8–15

AFI Fest; Hollywood

See future box office hits as well as niche, indie gems at the annual free film fest.

Nov 17

Festival of Flight; Long Beach Airport

Get up close and personal with some aircraft at this annual LGB open house.

Nov 17–Dec 23

“Invader: Into the White Cube”; Over the Influence

The prolific (and anonymous) street artist’s video-game–inspired tile mosaics head inside for a career-spanning survey that also includes a new series of canvas paintings from the artist’s studio practice.

Nov 17

The Great Los Angeles Walk; Various locations

Debunk all of those cliches about walking in L.A. during this 17-mile urban hike across the city.

Nov 18

Barnsdall Art and Craft Fair; Barnsdall Art Park

Browse gifts for sale from Barnsdall’s students and faculty at this free fair next to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House.

Nov 23

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Farewell Show; Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Send of the beloved marionette theater’s longtime home during this free, still-to-be-announced farewell event.

Nov 25

Hollywood Christmas Parade; Hollywood

Watch floats and bands make their way through Hollywood during this 84-year-old tradition.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.