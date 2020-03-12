Disneyland is closing due to the coronavirus outbreak

On Wednesday night, California issued new guidelines that suggested that large gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled. So plenty of people were surprised when, on Thursday morning, governor Gavin Newsom specified that theme parks, casinos and theaters were specifically exempt from the order, and that he had specifically spoken with executive chairman Bob Iger about the “unique circumstances” at Disneyland, which was still open.

That changed quickly, though: On Thursday afternoon, Disney announced that it would be closing Disneyland starting Saturday, March 14 and through the end of March.

The notice says that the hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16 so that guests can alter their plans, and that it’ll work with guests on refunds for hotel bookings. Disney also notes that it’ll continue to pay its cast members during the closure.

According to the New York Times, this is only the fourth time that the 65-year-old theme park has closed, and the first time since September 11.

Just yesterday, the park announced that its Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus, is due to open at California Adventure on July 18. It’s unclear yet if or how this news will impact that opening date.