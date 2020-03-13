The latest events canceled and venues closed over coronavirus in Los Angeles
An up-to-date list of the latest Los Angeles events canceled and venues closed due to coronavirus
We’re always trying to help you experience the best of the city through our stories on Time Out. And right now, as many of L.A.’s largest events are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, that includes keeping you up to date with the latest event developments.
Guidelines release by the governor’s office on March 11 called for the cancelation or postponement of gatherings larger than 250 people. In its wake, there’s been a slew of cancelations for theater productions, music festivals, concerts and other large-scale events to ensure Angelenos’ safety.
To help keep you up to date, we’ve compiled a list of all the major event cancelations related to COVID-19 in L.A. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break.
Getty Center + Getty Villa (temporary closure)
Both the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades locations of the Getty will close to the public starting Saturday, March 14 and remain closed until further notice.
The Broad (temporary closure)
The Broad is closed through at least March 31. Previously, the museum had suspended access via the standby line and all visitors were directed to book free advance tickets online in order to visit. During that initial partial closure, access to Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms was not available.
MOCA (temporary closure)
Both MOCA Grand Avenue and WAREHOUSE at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA are closed until further notice (the Geffen had already been closed for exhibition installation).
Annenberg Space for Photography (temporary closure)
In a pledge to practice social distancing, the museum is closing through the end of March.
Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles (temporary closure)
As of Friday, 13 March, the Arts District will temporarily close to the general public, receiving visitors by appointment only.
Disneyland (temporary closure)
The happiest place on earth announced that it’ll be closing on March 14 and through the end of the month. Downtown Disney will remain open, though.
Universal Studios Hollywood (temporary closure)
The theme park will temporarily close beginning March 14, with plans to reopen on March 28. This includes the postponement of the Top Chef Food & Wine Festival that had been planned for March 19 and 20, as well Peacock Live! on March 28 and 29. However, Universal CityWalk will remain open.
Six Flags Magic Mountain (temporary closure)
Starting March 14, the coaster-filled theme park in Valencia will be closed, until the end of March.
Knott’s Berry Farm (temporary closure)
The Buena Park attraction is closing from March 14 through the end of the month.
The Abbey (temporary closure)
West Hollywood’s iconic gay bar has decided to temporarily close for the safety of its staff, guests and the community.
Hamilton (temporary closure)
All March performances of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre have been canceled, as well as The Spongebob Musical at the Dolby Theatre.
Smorgasburg LA (temporary closure)
The Sunday food market in the Arts District is being put on hiatus at least through the end of March.
Coachella (postponed)
Initially slated for April, the massive music fest has been pushed to the fall: Coachella weekend one will now be October 9–11, and weekend two is October 16–18. Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were originally announced as this year’s headliners, but there’s no official word yet about the October lineup.
Stagecoach Festival (postponed)
The country music fest always follows Coachella, and that includes its postponed date: The typically April fest will now be held October 23–25.
Festival of Books, Stories and Ideas (postponed)
Originally slated to take place in April, the bibliophile-friendly fest has been postponed to October 3 and 4.
PaleyFest (postponed)
The annual series of screenings and talks with the cast and crew of celebrate TV shows has been postponed. Though no new date has been given, organizers say they are “exploring options to reschedule the festival.” The March event was set to include Modern Family, One Day at a Time, NCIS, The Boys, Star Trek: Picard, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ozark, Schitt’s Creek, The Mandalorian and more.
Beyond Wonderland (postponed)
Set for March, the EDM fest has been postponed until June, with no word yet on which headliners will carry over to the new dates. The original lineup included Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Tiësto and Diesel (yep, as in Shaq).
WonderCon (postponed)
The pop culture convention in Anaheim, originally scheduled for April 10–12, has been postponed until a later date (that’s yet to be announced).
The Strokes (postponed)
The band’s show at the Forum, with support from King Princess and Alvvays, was originally scheduled for March 14 but has been pushed to May.
Wilco (postponed)
The band’s April shows at the Orpheum and Palladium have been postponed, with plans to be rescheduled later in the year.
Celine Dion (postponed)
The legendary singer was supposed to play the Staples Center on April 2 and 3, but her shows have been rescheduled to a to-be-determined date.
Time Out L.A.’s Comics to Watch: The List (postponed)
Our annual live show of L.A.’s 10 best up-and-coming comedians was slated for March 12 but has been postponed to a later date.
Dodgers games (postponed)
The Dodgers’ spring training games have been canceled, and MLB’s opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.
Largo at the Coronet shows (postponed)
The intimate music and comedy theater has postponed all shows through March 20, with plans to reschedule them at a later time.
The Great Los Angeles River CleanUp (postponed)
The Friend’s of the Los Angeles River’s annual cleanup has been moved from Saturdays in April to October.
Record Store Day (postponed)
The celebration of indie record shops, initially slated for April 18, has been pushed to June.
St. Patrick’s Day events (canceled)
A number of St. Patrick’s Day festivals have been canceled, including the Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Redondo Beach and Shamrock ‘n’ Roll at the Queen Mary.
Staples Center sporting events (canceled)
Both the NBA and NHL have suspended the rest of their seasons, meaning the Lakers, Clippers and Kings won’t be playing at the Staples Center anytime soon.
The Music Center shows (canceled)
All programming from the LA Phil, LA Opera, Los Angeles Master Chorale and the other resident companies of the Music Center has been canceled through the end of March. This includes shows at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The Book of Mormon (canceled)
Center Theatre Group is canceling all remaining performances of The Book of Mormon at the Ahmanson Theatre, as well as The Antipodes and Block Party at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre.
Dynasty Typewriter shows (canceled)
The intimate Westlake comedy theater is closed for live performances until further notice.
The Comedy Store shows (partially canceled)
Shows at the Main Room and Belly Room have been canceled until the end of March. However, the Original Room will continue to host two shows per night.
Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre shows (canceled)
Both UCB Franklin and UCB Sunset have suspended operations until further notice.
The Groundlings Theatre shows (canceled)
The holy hall of improv has canceled its shows through March, though its school is remaining open.
Bob Baker Marionette Theater shows (canceled)
The beloved puppet theater has postponed all current shows at its Highland Park space.
American Cinematheque screenings (canceled)
Screenings at both the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica are suspended as of March 13, until further notice.
RuPaul’s DragCon (canceled)
The colossal convention from drag juggernaut RuPaul called off its early May event, with plans to return in 2021.
Grand Prix of Long Beach (canceled)
Originally planned for April 17 to 19, the annual race through downtown Long Beach has been canceled.
E3 2020 (canceled)
The massive gaming convention has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Initially scheduled for June 9–11, there may still be an online showcase of industry announcements during that time. Otherwise, the ESA, the gaming convention’s organizing body, says that attendees can look forward to next year, with “E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together.”
ArtNight Pasadena (canceled)
Pasadena’s free evening of admission-free museum visits has been canceled. Though the March 13 event is scrapped, our fingers are crossed for the fall iteration of ArtNight.
LA Art Book Fair (canceled)
This celebration of printed lit, which showcases publications from over 250 presses, was scheduled for early April at MOCA but scrapped.
Museum Day (canceled)
Originally slated for April 4, the day of free museum visits has been canceled all across the country.
PPLA Food Fare (canceled)
The annual Planned Parenthood food fundraiser, which was slated for March 19, has been canceled.
Nowruz Celebration (canceled)
One of the earliest L.A. events to be canceled, this celebration of Iranian New Year at UCLA was supposed to take place on March 8.
