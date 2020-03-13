Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right The latest events canceled and venues closed over coronavirus in Los Angeles

The latest events canceled and venues closed over coronavirus in Los Angeles

An up-to-date list of the latest Los Angeles events canceled and venues closed due to coronavirus

Longing for Eternity
Photograph: Courtesy Maris Hutchinson/EPW Studio/Yayoi Kusama
By Time Out editors |
Advertising

We’re always trying to help you experience the best of the city through our stories on Time Out. And right now, as many of L.A.’s largest events are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, that includes keeping you up to date with the latest event developments.

Guidelines release by the governor’s office on March 11 called for the cancelation or postponement of gatherings larger than 250 people. In its wake, there’s been a slew of cancelations for theater productions, music festivals, concerts and other large-scale events to ensure Angelenos’ safety.

To help keep you up to date, we’ve compiled a list of all the major event cancelations related to COVID-19 in L.A. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break.

The Broad
Photograph: Iwan Baan, courtesy the Broad and Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Museums, Art and design

The Broad (temporary closure)

Downtown

The Broad is closed through at least March 31. Previously, the museum had suspended access via the standby line and all visitors were directed to book free advance tickets online in order to visit. During that initial partial closure, access to Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms was not available.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
MOCA
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia/Minnaert
Museums, Art and design

MOCA (temporary closure)

Downtown

Both MOCA Grand Avenue and WAREHOUSE at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA are closed until further notice (the Geffen had already been closed for exhibition installation). 

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Hamilton
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus
Theater, Musicals

Hamilton (temporary closure)

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood

All March performances of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre have been canceled, as well as The Spongebob Musical at the Dolby Theatre.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Coachella 2015, day 3
Photograph: Kate Wertheimer
Music, Music festivals

Coachella (postponed)

Empire Polo Club, Indio

Initially slated for April, the massive music fest has been pushed to the fall: Coachella weekend one will now be October 9–11, and weekend two is October 16–18. Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were originally announced as this year’s headliners, but there’s no official word yet about the October lineup.

Read more
Buy
Stagecoach 2015
Photograph: Kate Wertheimer
Music

Stagecoach Festival (postponed)

Empire Polo Club, Indio

The country music fest always follows Coachella, and that includes its postponed date: The typically April fest will now be held October 23–25.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
LA Times Festival of Books
Photograph: Courtesy Marie Astrid Gonzalez
Things to do, Festivals

Festival of Books, Stories and Ideas (postponed)

University of Southern California, USC/Exposition Park

Originally slated to take place in April, the bibliophile-friendly fest has been postponed to October 3 and 4.

Read more
Schitt’s Creek

PaleyFest (postponed)

The annual series of screenings and talks with the cast and crew of celebrate TV shows has been postponed. Though no new date has been given, organizers say they are “exploring options to reschedule the festival.” The March event was set to include Modern Family, One Day at a Time, NCIS, The Boys, Star Trek: Picard, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ozark, Schitt’s Creek, The Mandalorian and more.

Read more
Advertising
Beyond Wonderland
Photograph: Courtesy Insomniac
Music, Music festivals

Beyond Wonderland (postponed)

NOS Events Center, San Bernardino

Set for March, the EDM fest has been postponed until June, with no word yet on which headliners will carry over to the new dates. The original lineup included Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Tiësto and Diesel (yep, as in Shaq).

Read more
Buy
WonderCon 2016
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

WonderCon (postponed)

The pop culture convention in Anaheim, originally scheduled for April 10–12, has been postponed until a later date (that’s yet to be announced).

Advertising
Lollapalooza 2019, The Strokes
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas
Music, Rock and indie

The Strokes (postponed)

The Forum, Inglewood

The band’s show at the Forum, with support from King Princess and Alvvays, was originally scheduled for March 14 but has been pushed to May.

Read more
Buy
Wilco
Photograph: Courtesy Annabel Mehren
Music, Rock and indie

Wilco (postponed)

The band’s April shows at the Orpheum and Palladium have been postponed, with plans to be rescheduled later in the year.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Celine Dion
Photograph: Courtesy Alix Malka
Music, Pop

Celine Dion (postponed)

Staples Center, South Park

The legendary singer was supposed to play the Staples Center on April 2 and 3, but her shows have been rescheduled to a to-be-determined date.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Dodger Stadium
Photograph: Michael Juliano
Sports and fitness, Stadiums

Dodgers games (postponed)

Echo Park

The Dodgers’ spring training games have been canceled, and MLB’s opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Record Store Day
Photograph: Leah Freeman-Haskin
Music

Record Store Day (postponed)

Various locations in L.A.,

The celebration of indie record shops, initially slated for April 18, has been pushed to June.

Read more
Advertising
Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/mikepmiller
Things to do

St. Patrick’s Day events (canceled)

A number of St. Patrick’s Day festivals have been canceled, including the Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Redondo Beach and Shamrock ‘n’ Roll at the Queen Mary.

Read more
Advertising
Things to do

The Music Center shows (canceled)

Downtown

All programming from the LA Phil, LA Opera, Los Angeles Master Chorale and the other resident companies of the Music Center has been canceled through the end of March. This includes shows at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Read more
The Book of Mormon
Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes
Comedy

The Book of Mormon (canceled)

Center Theatre Group is canceling all remaining performances of The Book of Mormon at the Ahmanson Theatre, as well as The Antipodes and Block Party at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
E3 2014
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

E3 2020 (canceled)

The massive gaming convention has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Initially scheduled for June 9–11, there may still be an online showcase of industry announcements during that time. Otherwise, the ESA, the gaming convention’s organizing body, says that attendees can look forward to next year, with “E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together.”

Read more
Pasadena City Hall
Photograph: JimDonnellyPhoto/Wikimedia

ArtNight Pasadena (canceled)

Pasadena’s free evening of admission-free museum visits has been canceled. Though the March 13 event is scrapped, our fingers are crossed for the fall iteration of ArtNight.

Read more
Advertising
L.A. Art Book Fair
Photograph: Courtesy Ruben Diaz

LA Art Book Fair (canceled)

This celebration of printed lit, which showcases publications from over 250 presses, was scheduled for early April at MOCA but scrapped.

Read more
Advertising

Read the latest advice on coronavirus

Coronavirus
Photograph: Shutterstock
Travel

Coronavirus: latest news, advice and travel information for Los Angeles

If you’ve caught the news recently, you’re probably wondering whether coronavirus is going to shake up your day-to-day life. So far the virus has spread across six continents, and it seems inevitable the threat will increase over the coming weeks. We’ve put together this FAQ to bring you some help, tips and perspective.

Read more
Advertising