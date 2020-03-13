The latest events canceled and venues closed over coronavirus in Los Angeles An up-to-date list of the latest Los Angeles events canceled and venues closed due to coronavirus

We’re always trying to help you experience the best of the city through our stories on Time Out. And right now, as many of L.A.’s largest events are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, that includes keeping you up to date with the latest event developments.

Guidelines release by the governor’s office on March 11 called for the cancelation or postponement of gatherings larger than 250 people. In its wake, there’s been a slew of cancelations for theater productions, music festivals, concerts and other large-scale events to ensure Angelenos’ safety.

To help keep you up to date, we’ve compiled a list of all the major event cancelations related to COVID-19 in L.A. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break.