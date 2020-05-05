Things are shifting and unknown in the restaurant world right now, but as of today, one thing’s for certain: One of the best burgers in Los Angeles is coming back. The popular patty pop-up known as Goldburger just announced a new residency, and this time, it’s headed to Highland Park.

Founder and burger enthusiast Allen Yelent sears and flattens beef on a flat-top grill, focusing the pressure along the edges for a still-juicy center with ample crust, then adds American cheese, grilled onions and even pastrami, building burgers so mouthwatering that his last residency—in Silver Lake—regularly sold out and saw lines wrapping down the block.

Yelent’s last run ended in late March, but now it’s landed a new home: Starting May 14, Goldburger will be popping up in the former Parsnip space along York with a six-month residency that will offer takeout and delivery every Thursday through Sunday. Expect Goldburger’s signature piled patties, plus fries (maybe even in a waffle-fry variety), and don’t forget that Goldburger also sells some of the best merch in town.

And if you’re looking for the charming Romanian café that used to occupy the space, don’t worry—Parsnip hasn’t closed, it’s just moved to 3324 Verdugo Road, inside Lemon Poppy Kitchen in Glassell Park.

Goldburger begins its six-month Highland Park pop-up on May 14 at 5623 York Blvd, running from noon to 9pm Thursday to Sunday.

