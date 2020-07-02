The temperature’s climbing and you can’t stomach another of your whatever-we-have-in-the-house concoctions, and we totally get it: You need a drink that’s cold, quenching and made by the city’s top bartenders. Thankfully, some of the best bars in L.A. are giving us a way to cool down with frozen drinks made with fresh and high-end ingredients—and some can even be delivered straight to your door. Whether you’re looking for alcoholic pops, pouches of margaritas or frosé served by the foot, here’s where to find frozen cocktails to-go in L.A.

Forget “fruit by the foot”: The ultra-breezy cocktail bar and restaurant right under the VENICE sign is now selling frosé by the foot. Gran Blanco and its beverage director, madman Mitch Ono Bushell, are back with a weekend a cocktail “drive-through” where you can coast by the takeout window on bike, skateboard or foot and pick up some of the Westside’s best drinks from Friday to Sunday—including multiple feet of frozen wine. You can score some non-frozen options such as palomas and dirty martinis (served conveniently in pouch bags), as well as Gran Blanco’s fantastic house frosé made with grapefruit, lemon, Aperol and rosé, at $10 per pouch or $25 per foot.

Want multiple feet of frosé? They can do that for you, too, in what is one of the most insane and wonderful specials we’ve found all year. Of course, feet of drinking will probably work up an appetite, and Gran Blanco’s got you covered with summery mezze plates, not to mention its sibling restaurant across the street, Great White, which has plenty of bites on offer (including brunch).

One of Hollywood’s best bars has made its way to Los Feliz, selling frozen, batched cocktails in convenient bags complete with plastic straws out of neighborhood gem Little Dom’s. Now you can grab MiniBar cocktails from the Italian restaurant, get them delivered, or track down their location on Instagram, and these “frozen road sodas” are hefty: Each pouch contains two portions, priced at $20 a pop. You can order them in varieties like MiniBar’s beloved Chavito margarita or the cucumber martini, and the bendy straws should make sipping under your mask a cinch. Think: all the convenience of a Capri Sun, but with a straw that’s way easier to stab into the drink pouch. Want more? If you're stopping by Little Dom's or ordering for delivery via Caviar you can also snag mason jar cocktails, bottles of liquor, and even shots of the house-made negroni to-go, plus lasagna, pizza, meatballs and every other dish those to-go drinks can get you craving.

Charles Olalia’s fun and funky Silver Lake restaurant is keeping the party going with a range of cocktail kits and ready-made sips for pickup, in addition to the stellar Filipino food on offer. Ease your way into summer with not one but two types of alcoholic slushies, available in either zombie form (with a rum blend, house-made melon liquor and opal basil) or as a lychee-tinged mojito. Both ring it at $9 apiece. Beverage director Ramsey Musk is also doing it up with non-frozen drinks like the ube cosmo, as well as affordably priced kits that include liquor and ingredients such as tamarind, pineapple, calamansi and ginger beer. Order online.

Craving childhood Otter Pops but with a boozy edge? Historic Filipinotown’s Thunderbolt has you covered with a range of frozen, refreshing alcoholic pops that pair nostalgia with the perks of adulthood. The flavors rotate but have included a pomegranate-and-rosemary mule with vodka, ginger and lime; margarita; gin with passion fruit, orgeat, falernum, lemon and house-made tiki bitters; and tequila with Campari, grapefruit, lime and bitters. These boozy pops come in long plastic pounches, and with a tear-off top for easy consuming. They run $7 apiece, or $24 for a four-pack, and of course are in addition to Thunderbolt’s robust canned and bagged cocktail selection, bottle shop and to-go food menu that’s all about Southern-comfort dishes such as brisket, buttermilk biscuits and pork belly burnt ends. Order online for pickup or delivery.

