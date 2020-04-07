You can order brunch to-go from these great L.A. restaurants

Just because bottomless mimosas over a plate of eggs won’t hit the same way now that you’re stuck at home, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a great brunch in Los Angeles. In fact, some of L.A.’s best breakfast and brunch restaurants are open and offering takeout and delivery of Benedicts, pancakes, croissants, piled-high breakfast sandwiches and, yes, a full espresso bar—a godsend for those of us who are sick of making our own cup every day. Whether you’re looking for smoothie bowls or decadent biscuits with gravy, here’s where to order brunch to-go.

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure: What could very well be the best breakfast spot in all of Los Angeles is still open and flippin’ its signature oatmeal griddle cakes: Crispy along the edges but still fluffy within, these babies were so popular at Salt’s Cure (which is also still open) that they got their own spinoff restaurant in West Hollywood. Breakfast by Salt’s Cure is still keeping your mornings going from 8am to 3pm with their range of griddle cakes—chocolate chip? banana walnut? apples and brown sugar?—plus a breakfast sandwich and plenty of sides like avocado, sausage patties, chickpea patties and house-made hot sauce. Want to try your hand at home? They even sell their oatmeal griddle cake mix so you can get to flipping.

Doubting Thomas: Los Angeles does the all-day café better than anyone, and few of those do food and baked goods better than Doubting Thomas. The Historic Filipinotown café still cranks out fantastic croissants, sticky buns, galettes and other delectables starting at around 8am every day, plus offers breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, some of our favorite avocado toast, breakfast burritos, decadent biscuits and gravy—with much of the ingredients sourced from local farms. Thirsty? There’s a full coffee bar, plus a new option of cold brew, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and matcha concentrate in to-go jars. You can order online here.

Gasolina Cafe: One of our top Spanish restaurants in L.A. is keeping the kitchen open so you can still get diner-like classics with a Spanish twist to-go. Forget a side of bacon with your eggs; instead, you want the griddle-fried serrano ham a la plancha. Craving French toast? Opt for the Turron option, complete with almond paste and citrus marmalade. This Woodland Hills gem also serves up tortilla Española, a breakfast sandwich dripping with brava sauce, chorizo omelets, garlicky shrimp scrambles, and freshly baked cookies. Place your order for pickup or delivery here.

Great White: If you’re craving a flat white and some super-sunny fare, leave it to Aussie café Great White. This surfer hangout just under the iconic VENICE sign throws tater tots and Oaxacan cheese into its breakfast burritos and colors its signature smoothie bowl with blue algae, giving us some of our favorite morning dishes on the Westside. You can still get Great White’s cheery menu, now through curbside pickup and delivery, plus a full coffee menu featuring items like turmeric lattes and, of course, the Aussie classic, a flat white.

HomeState: Some of the best breakfast tacos in town can still be found in Los Feliz and Highland Park, you just have to pick them up. HomeState’s Tex-Mex menu of flour and corn tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, stewed beans and a range of meats can be ordered for curbside pickup along with non-breakfast tacos, queso and chips and, now, jugs of their margaritas to-go. Just call either location to place your order or use HomeState’s very own smartphone app.

Playa Provisions: The beachy Playa del Rey destination from Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and her husband, Nick Roberts, is still open for business—it’s just all takeout and delivery at this time. In addition to the restaurant and cocktail bar, it also offers a designated coffee bar. Order lattes, mochas, flat whites, cappuccinos, cold brew and more, all in addition to a morning food menu that runs from 9am to 4pm daily: Expect breakfast sandwiches, coconut chia seed puddings, house-made granola, fresh pastries and beyond, not to mention kid-friendly items like eggs in a hole. Find the menu here.

The Polo Lounge: Who says you can’t have a little luxury in quarantine? The Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic restaurant is offering a pared-down to-go menu, including morning fare that’s available daily from 8 to 11am and sports dishes such as the wild smoked salmon lox bagel; buttermilk pancakes with Tahitian-vanilla butter; avocado toast; yogurt parfait with seasonal pound cake; ricotta pancakes with lemon and blueberry; and breakfast burritos filled with bacon or sausage and eggs, potato and cheddar. Just call 310-887-2170 to order for curbside pickup at the hotel’s red carpet. Find the menu here.

Valerie Echo Park: Valerie Gordon’s all-day outpost in Echo Park isn’t just our ideal café for some great quiche and a spot of tea—now it’s also a corner store with plenty of pantry items, and it still manages to turn out some incredible breakfast fare every day. When it comes to the menu, there’s savory kale and goat cheese bread pudding; a shiitake scramble; yogurt with house-made black sesame granola; a smoked salmon tartine and more, which can all be ordered for pickup and delivery along with Valerie’s signature chocolates. Our advice? Stop by for pickup so you can also grab some pantry goods.

