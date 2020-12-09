Here’s where to order Hanukkah dinner and specials in Los Angeles this year

What feels like the longest year in human history is finally coming to a close, which means it’s finally time for the Festival of Lights, a celebration of family, remembrance, blessings and, of course, fried foods. Whether you’re an Angeleno celebrating Hanukkah apart from your loved ones—meaning you’ll be feasting alone or with very few—or you’ll be surrounded by them and losing your mind for the full eight days and nights and need to feed a dozen mouths, some of L.A.’s best restaurants can help with the heavy culinary lifting.

Here’s where to find sufganiyot, latkes, brisket and challah to impress even the most discerning bubbe.

Let one of L.A.’s coolest steakhouses handle your Hanukkah this year; after all, they certainly know beef. Venice’s American Beauty is whipping up a five-item meal for four that involves slow-cooked short rib with garbanzo stew; the restaurant’s herb salad; potato latkes with apple sauce and crème fraîche; cumin-spiced carrots with charred onion sauce, pickled cherries, and peanut dukkah; roasted Jerusalem Artichokes with grapes and a lemon aioli; and sufganiyot with raspberry jam.

Price: $160. Order online by 6pm for next-day pickup starting at 2pm, available December 10–18.

Jeremy Fox’s Santa Monica restaurant offers a few Jewish classics year-round, but for Hanukkah it’s going big with two tracks: heat-and-serve dishes to prep at home, and a full ready-to-eat five-course prix-fixe dinner. The à la carte heat-and-serve options are many, and include hits such as matzo ball soup with carrot miso and dill (serves one for $15); slow-cooked brisket with heirloom-tomato agrodolce (serves four for $79); and sauerkraut latkes with apple sauce and crème fraîche (a dozen for $24). If you’re looking for a ready-made feast, the five-course prix fixe runs $49 per person and includes beet salad with persimmon and feta; noodle kugel pumpkin butter; brisket with heirloom tomato agrodolce; spice-roasted carrots; and apple sunchoke cake with whey caramel.

Price: Various for heat-and-serve; $49 per person for prix-fixe meal. Order online, pickup available December 10–18.

If you’re looking for a comforting, classic Hanukkah feast, Birdie G’s sibling spot Huckleberry could be just the ticket. You can find plenty of à la carte, family-style options that lean organic and traditional, including Creekstone Farms braised brisket (serves four for $75); sweet noodle kugel with golden raisins and cinnamon (serves four for $35); latkes with sour cream and house-made apple sauce (a dozen for $28); and matzo ball soup (serves two for $18). Dessert choices include a dozen cinnamon sugar doughnut holes ($12); gluten-free caramelized persimmon cheesecake ($55); chocolate rye financier with chocolate ganache and toasted almonds ($65); and even a Hanukkah cookie decorating kit involving shortbread dreidels and blue plant-based icing ($15).

Price: Various. Order online with these catering forms or call 310-451-2311 by 3pm with 72 hours of desired pickup between December 10–18.

Marina del Rey’s new Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar is bringing you a Hanukkah menu with plenty of options. Each dinner package feeds five to six people and starts with your choice of matzo ball soup or a straightforward chicken noodle soup. You’ll also get your pick of brisket, braised corned beef or grilled Scottish salmon, but whichever entrée your family picks you’ll receive a market-vegetable salad with lemon vinaigrette; roasted, glazed rainbow carrots; and latkes with sour cream and apple sauce. For dessert? Just one more choice: Will you be finishing with blueberry cheesecake or some warm apple cobbler? Of course if that doesn’t do it for you, à la carte add-ons include a dozen strawberry jelly doughnuts ($30), a dozen assorted cookies ($15), or a quarter-pan of ricotta kugel with cornflake streusel ($15).

Price: $200. Order online or by phone at 310-437-7600, available December 10-18.

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s Lucques restaurant lives on through its catering branch, which means their annual Hanukkah offerings are back. This year you can find a few dinner sets: There’s a six-person feast with latkes, braised beef brisket and horseradish cream, mashed potatoes, Moroccan beets with labneh, young broccoli with garlic and chilies, roasted root vegetables, challah, and an apple cranberry crumble, all priced at $275; a luxe wagyu dinner for four, priced at $375, which includes a salad of arugula, radicchio, grapes and goat cheese, some roasted Westholme wagyu, potato gratin, squash with persimmon, and pomegranate salsa, some young broccoli with shallot and garlic chili d’arbol, and chocolate bread pudding; and, finally, a range of à la carte loaves of braided challah ($10) and fig-and-walnut rugelach (a dozen for $25).

Price: Various. Order online for pickup in Beverly Hills on December 10–12 and 17–19.

Why not leave your brisket in the more-than-capable hands of one of L.A.’s premier pitsmokers? Burt Bakman’s West Third BBQ destination is fitting your table with a feast for four that includes half of a brisket; latkes with sour cream and apple sauce; matzo ball soup; mixed-greens salad with tomatoes, red onions, pepitas and cucumbers in a red wine vinaigrette; and roasted green beans with honey, garlic and shallot.

Price: $195. Order online, available for pickup December 10–18.

Anyone familiar with Superba knows they’re so much more than fantastic baked goods, and on Hanukkah they’ll only prove that even more right. They’re putting together a feast for four, complete with fun add-ons for the holiday. Each package includes slow-cooked beef brisket with roasted Weiser Family Farms carrots, caramelized onions and cremini mushrooms; schmaltz-fried latkes with pink lady apple sauce and chive sour cream; haricots verts with tahini and preserved lemon; beet salad featuring radicchio, goat cheese, dates, hazelnuts and a sherry-citrus vinaigrette; and, of course, those baked goods: sufganiyot with raspberry jam, naturally. Still hungry? Tack on some chicken liver mousse with apple-cranberry mostarda for $15; an extra serving of eight schmaltzy latkes for $16; or a loaf of challah for $9.

Price: $160. Order online by 6pm for pickup two days later, available December 10–18.

Specials

The Genghis Cohen x Coolhaus x DK’s Donuts ice cream collab

Three of our favorite spots just teamed up for a holiday collab that sounds sweeter than—ok, maybe just as sweet—as sufganiyah. That’s because NYC-style Chinese restaurant Genghis Cohen is joining forces with the ice cream titans at Coolhaus and one of L.A.’s top doughnut shops, DK’s, to create the Dr. Dre(idel), a limited-run flavor that spins jelly doughnuts into ice cream form. The Hanukkah special swirls both cake and yeast doughnut pieces into a vanilla bean base, along with strawberry jam, and runs December 10-20. You’ll be able to order it online starting Thursday.

Dr. Norm’s cannabis Hanukkah cookie

Okay, maybe keep this one away from bubbe: weed-cookie company Dr. Norm’s is launching a line of cannabis cookies this year including, yes, Hanukkah cookies. Each cookie contains 10mg of THC, so make sure the bag’s not left open—or do, depending on your company these eight crazy nights. Keep your eyes on the site for release details.

Valerie Confections chocolate sets

There’s almost no occasion Valerie Confections won’t have you prepared for, but if you’re looking to pick up a special Hanukkah gift—or keep some festive sweets around for yourself—this chocolatier, bakery and café has you especially covered. Hot off the truffle line comes a new Hanukkah-perfect menorah gift box ($25), which dusts gold menorahs onto classic 61% bittersweet truffles, then ties the whole thing up in blue satin ribbon. If you’re looking for more of a splurge, the $80 gift set (pictured) includes the chocolate menorah box, almond toffee, a 72% bittersweet chocolate bar, and a golden tin of hot chocolate. Order online and pick up a few more nights’ worth of presents while you’re there.

