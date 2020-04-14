Most of our favorite local pastimes have been put on hold for the past month or so. But you know what hasn’t? Rent. Sure, both the city and the county of Los Angeles have passed temporary eviction moratoriums already, but when things return to normal, you’ll still be on the hook for that past rent. Thankfully, the county might be able to provide a bit of help to those most in need.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to create an Emergency Rent Assistance Program that could provide monetary support to renters who’ve lost income amid the ongoing economic upheaval. Under the plan, renters could see up to $1,000 per month for three months.

Unlike the already-in-place eviction moratorium, the plan from supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis wouldn’t require renters to repay the $1,000. And whereas the county’s rent freeze only applies to unincorporated communities, the assistance program would be available county wide to try to prevent families from falling into even worse economic hardship.

It’s not clear yet exactly who would be eligible, and when it would all go into effect; the Los Angeles County Development Authority will report back to the Board of Supervisors within 30 days about a proper implementation plan. In addition, the number of families that the program can serve hinges on just how much money L.A. County receives from a second round of funding from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), as well as from potential philanthropic and private sources.

