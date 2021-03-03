Los AngelesChange city
Chinese Theatre
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tim Wang

Los Angeles boasts four spots on this list of the world’s most beautiful movie theaters

Would you expect anything less?

By
Michael Juliano
Things we don’t miss about the movies: Talkers, texters and having to get your parking validated. Things we miss about going to the movies: Basically everything else.

So while we wait for theaters to be able to safely reopen in L.A. and much of the rest of the world, Time Out editors across the globe decided to team up and compile a list of the 50 most beautiful cinemas on the planet.

In a perfect world, we would’ve argued our way toward getting all of our favorite L.A. theaters on the list, but we’ll settle for four—including three in the top 20. So what L.A. spots ended up on the list? The overly touristy on the outside but dazzling on the inside Chinese Theatre (17) and its American Cinematheque programmed neighbor down the street, the Egyptian Theatre (38), as well as the city’s highest-charting pick, the mid-century ultrawide marvel Cinerama Dome (8). There’s also dark horse contender the New Beverly (20), which may not be as flashy as the others but lands on the list for its dedication to the beauty of 35mm (and, you know, because it’s owned by Quentin Tarantino).

While we’re obviously proud of all of the L.A. venues on the list, we’re also seriously envious of some of the international picks, like Spain’s meat locker turned illuminated auditorium Cineteca Madrid or Amsterdam’s ornate Pathé Tuschinski, which claimed the top spot.

You can check out the full list right over here.

