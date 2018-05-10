Though FYF may have been canceled this year, another local music festival is returning with a top-notch lineup of alternative favorites.

Music Tastes Good will take over the Long Beach waterfront on September 29 and 30. New Order, James Blake, Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Joey BadA$$, the Black Angels and Lizzo, among others, top the third year of the indie-leaning fest.

Check out the full lineup in the poster below (which includes an adorably illustrated depiction of Long Beach being overtaken by giant food).

Tickets are on sale now for $75 for a single-day ticket and $135 for a weekend pass. On May 19, the prices jump up to $85 and $150. VIP tickets will run you $175 for a single day or $300 for the weekend.

True to its name, the fest at Marina Green Park will once again feature a “Taste Tent” filled with favorites from West Coast port cities. On the Long Beach side, that includes Roe’s Arthur Gonzales, Long Beach Creamery’s Dina Amadril and Jason Witzl of Ellie’s among others. The out-of-town chefs include Wesley Young of Vancouver’s Pidgin, Cameron Hanin of Seattle’s Ma’Ono, Pat Manning of Portland’s Toro Bravo and Rachel Aronow of the Alembic in San Francisco.