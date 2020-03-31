The Coachella documentary is coming to fuel your personal Couchella party

Normally we cry a little bit heading into Coachella season because we know it means withstanding the desert sun, choking on dust, squeezing through crowds, waiting in line for food and punishing our feet for three packed days (look, we’re old, alright). But with Coachella postponed until October, we’re shedding a single tear because we won’t be able to do all those things this spring.

But you’ll still be able to get a taste of Coachella on April 10 at noon, when the 2020 edition of the desert music fest would’ve kicked off. That’s when Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, a behind-the-scenes retrospective of the annual event, will premiere on YouTube.

The latest trailer for the documentary includes snippets of interviews with past performers like Ice Cube, Moby and Jane’s Addiction frontman (and Lollapalooza founder) Perry Farrell. But more enticingly, it teases clips of performances from seemingly every major act in recent years: Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Travis Scott, Madonna, Radiohead, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Daft Punk and Travis Scott, just to name a few. It also revives a few moments we’d nearly forgotten about (the Tupac hologram!) and includes a clip of the late Huell Howser’s visit and interview in 2008 with festival founder Paul Tollett (seriously, go watch that episode of California’s Gold).

So start pulling together your Couchella essentials for when the documentary premiere next Friday at noon, from the comfort of your own couch. In the meantime, you can scroll through some photos of legendary sets and festival milestones on Coachella’s site.