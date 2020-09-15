The Saved by the Max pop-up space flips to West Hollywood Brunch Club
The new brunch-focused pop-up is only open on weekends.
West Hollywood’s ever-changing home to some of the city’s most popular pop-ups just added another attraction to its roster. The restaurant space that’s hosted concepts such as the Breaking Bad Experience and the IRL Good Burger just launched a new limited-run restaurant, one with a theme that’s less pop culture and more universal: brunch.
West Hollywood Brunch Club kicked off over the weekend serving morning-into-afternoon fare cooked up by a few familiar faces. Running only on Saturdays and Sundays for the foreseeable future, it’s a weekend-only collab between Derek Berry, who helped bring us those TV and film pop-ups (as well as his company’s first big hit, the Saved by the Bell-inspired Saved by the Max restaurant); Brandoni Pepperoni pizza chef Brandon Gray (who recently contributed an essay to Time Out L.A.); and Eric Williams of Something Fun hot sauce; with menu appearances from Secret Lasagna chef Royce Burke and a rotating cast of bartenders.
The menu is geared for dine-in on the front patio, which sits right along Santa Monica Boulevard, and includes lemon ricotta pancakes with berry compote; a sweet-and-spicy Jidori chicken breakfast sandwich; tater tot hash with grilled peppers and garlic; challah French toast; an egg-topped breakfast burger; oats with seasonal fruit; and even Burke’s legendary cheese-crisped breakfast burrito—one of the best breakfast burritos in the city, as a matter of fact—with prices hovering around $14 per dish. There’ll be plenty of cocktails on offer if you’re dining in, too, such as espresso old-fashioneds; mimosas available in blackberry, lavender, or classic orange variety; tequila spritzes; with curation by guest bartenders.
Not into drinking? The new Brunch Club also serves Dayglow Coffee and fresh juice. Not into dining in? You can pick up to-go options like Brandoni Pepperoni pizza kits, Secret Lasagna pasta kits, Something Fun hot sauces, fresh-baked sourdough and more.
Take a peek at the new West Hollywood Brunch Club, below, then make your weekend reservation online before dropping by.
West Hollywood Brunch Club is now located at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood, with hours of 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.