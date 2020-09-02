The 12 best breakfast burritos in Los Angeles to start your day right

The real ingenuity of the Corner Cottage burrito starts on the grill. Rather than assembling each ingredient individually, they’ll cook your ingredients together like a scramble, and then layer it into the burrito. It’s one of the many reasons that this cash-only Burbank legend makes burritos that really taste like breakfast, and not just a bunch of breakfast ingredients in a tortilla. Get in there before 11am on Saturdays and 3:45pm on weekdays and choose bacon, sausage, ham or steak to griddle into the eggs, potatoes and cheese. The house-made hot sauce is—unlike many places, which stick to tomatillo sauce or pico de gallo—a jalapeño-and-onion–based blend, and as with so many of the restaurants on this list, you’ll want to order extra salsa.