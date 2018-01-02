The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem top Coachella 2018 lineup

We’ve known for nearly a year that Beyoncé would headline this year’s Coachella after having to pull out of last year’s fest. But now we know who else will be joining Queen Bey: the Coachella 2018 lineup is here.

The Weeknd will headline Friday night of the music festival, with Beyoncé on Saturday and Eminem on Sunday. Coachella will once agin occupy two weekends in Indio this spring, April 13 to 15 and April 20 to 22, with identical lineups for each.

Festival passes for both weekends go on sale Friday, January 5 at noon. Ticket prices have ticked up a couple of dollars from last year to $429 for a weekend pass. Interestingly, at the time of publication, the at-a-crawl Coachella website listed those as no longer available, with only parking shuttle combo tickets left for $504. Meanwhile, VIP passes cost a cool $999.

SZA, St. Vincent, HAIM, Kygo, ODESZA, Miguel and Portugal. The Man top some of the second-tier headliners. This year’s fest seems less reliant on nostalgia acts—do A Perfect Circle and Jamiroquai count?—and EDM has all but evaporated from the top of the bill. Instead, you’ll find a healthy showing of hip-hop headliners, with Vince Staples, Cardi B, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Migos—who’ve been promoted from last year’s four-time cameo role.

Make sure to check out our full coverage of Coachella, including slideshows from previous years, and be on the lookout for the increasingly impressive food lineup in the coming months. In the meantime, here’s the full Coachella 2018 lineup below.