These apps and maps find black-owned L.A. restaurants near you

From donating to marching to spreading the word, there are a number of ways to help L.A.'s black community and the Black Lives Matter movement. One of our favorites? With food, of course.

L.A. is home to a wealth of cultures and cuisines, so if you're not sure where to start, a number of new apps and websites can help you find nearby black-owned restaurants, coffee shops, tasting rooms and retailers across the county. Some can pull up restaurants using your smartphone's location, while others simply provide an overview, and there's even one that serves as a virtual marketplace spotlighting sauces, spice rubs and other goods you can order with the click of a button. Here are a few new methods for finding L.A.'s black-owned restaurants, now and always.

Kat Hong + UCLA's The Menu: Last weekend L.A. food writer Kat Hong created and shared a spreadsheet of the names, locations and descriptions of black-owned restaurants located across L.A. County. The guide now details nearly 300 restaurants to support, and is a growing, loving effort with contributions from restaurant fans and chefs alike. "I'm really proud that this is truly a community document," Hong told us at the top of the week.

In the vein of that community spirit, UCLA food-focused, student-run radio show The Menu lent a hand this week to build a map based on Hong's list. No, there's no app for it, but thanks to the combined efforts of Hong and The Menu co-hosts Henry Haprov and Beliz Urkmez, finding black-owned restaurants to support near you is easier than ever.

