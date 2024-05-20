The Los Angeles area is known for many things—Hollywood! Malibu! Disneyland! LACMA! Rodeo Drive! the Lakers!—and now we’ve got another notch to add to our belt: L.A. is home to three of the best steakhouses in the world, at least according to the 2024 list of the World’s Best Steak Restaurants.

Although Parrila Don Julio in Buenos Aires comfortably sits on the number one spot of the global ranking, L.A.’s three separate entries are pretty honorable: Hollywood’s fine dining destination Gwen makes it to spot number 44 followed by contemporary Brentwood restaurant Baltaire at number 56 and luxe DTLA steakhouse Nick & Stef’s at number 66.

Each destination certainly deserves the honor that was bestowed upon it, starting with Gwen, which, according to the survey, focuses “on meat-centric dishes that showcase the highest quality ingredients cooked to perfection.” The tasting menu in specific stands out: House-made charcuterie boards share space with a 30-day rib eye and pork chops cooked over a wood-fired grill. (Bonus points: the restaurant also operates as an excellent butchery.)

Baltaire, meanwhile, which also appears on our own list of best steakhouses in Los Angeles, boasts one of the most beautiful dining rooms in all of the city, the perfect setting for the restaurant’s refined take on classic genre fare. Pro tip: Finish your meal with a slice of banoffee pie or one of the many powdered beignets made on premise.

If it’s a more contemporary experience that you’re after head to Nick and Stef’s, which also serves great seafood options and outstanding sides like the creamed spinach and truffle fries.