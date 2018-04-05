We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Start your weekend dancing among the dinosaurs during First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight’s highlights include a lecture about oil in L.A. and a performance from Jamila Woods.

Take your pick between two pop-up dinners. Brush up on more than a century’s worth of food and cattle history at the Autry’s From Trail to Table dinner. Or scarf down a latke and pastrami sandwich during the “Loxsmith Secret Deli” Passover Pop-Up at Cofax Coffee.

Watch a late-night screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark atop the Montalbán as Rooftop Cinema Club heads into its first weekend of screenings this season.

Spend an even later night at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion as Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours returns with a disco-themed edition.

If you’re up for a trip to Huntington Beach, bring your pup to (or look on with adorable envy at) the So Cal Corgi Beach Day, which includes a tiki-themed costume contest.

Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Wrap up your weekend at the oldest Ren Faire in the country, filled with Elizabethan libations and amusements at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Back in L.A., drink your way around Los Angeles Center Studios during LA Beer Fest. Scope out more than 200 beers, food trucks, live music and more during this afternoon of sudsy revelry.

Head to Beverly Hills for a performance from L.A. Dance Project. The Benjamin Millepied–led, ballet-inspired collective wraps up its spring residency at the Wallis.

Explore the city’s literary roots at Young Literati’s Annual Toast. This L.A. Public Library fundraiser at Hudson Loft includes readings and performances from Katie Aselton and Mark Duplass, Baron Davis, Radnor and Lee and others.

Slip into a new-old pair of worn-in jeans at A Current Affair. This vintage-inspired pop-up is bringing clothing, accessories and jewelry to Downtown’s Cooper Design Space.

Peruse contemporary design from Mexico and California at Nero48, the final day of this art and fashion pop-up at Vinz on Fairfax.

Help ring in Same Same’s two-year birthday and the start of Songkran, the Thai New Year’s festival, with dancing and complimentary snacks at the Silver Lake restaurant.

