Swing by LACMA—it’s free today after 3pm—to scope out the final weekend of Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage. The astounding exhibition explores the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from three ballets and an opera.

Celebrate two decades of everyone’s favorite Downtown DIY venue as The Smell’s 20th Anniversary Celebration kicks off its first of three nights.

Catch a truth-or-dare-like comedy show at NerdMelt during Luck of the Draw. Matt Donaher and Caitlin Durante host an evening where stand-ups draw a paper slip from a hat and are stuck obeying whatever wacky consequences it contains, from dressing up in a costume to chewing bubble gum.

Explore a hall of fame of the world’s worst inventions and now-defunct technology with a trip to the Museum of Failure at the A+D Museum.

Hone your comedy craft while catching a slate of free shows at Second City Hollywood’s Open House. The beloved tiny comedy theater and school is giving back to the L.A. community by opening its doors for a day full of free improv workshops, shows, food and prizes for all ages and experience levels.

Head to Largo for the latest edition of The Black Version. Audience members suggest a movie title and a cast of black comedy actors, led by Jordan Black and with special guest Wayne Brady, improvise their take on it.

Show off those New Year’s Resolution-ready legs at Improv Everywhere’s annual No Pants Subway Ride. The Metro ride meets up at Union Station, where pantless participants will begin their trek to Santa Monica.

Reward yourself with a decadent dinner during the opening night of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. The SGV city claims to have invented the cheese-topped patties, and to celebrate, it’s hosting a week of burger deals and special creations at more than 40 restaurants.

Head to the Hammer Museum for a free screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. The climate change documentary includes a Q&A with Al Gore. You’ll have to show up early, though, to snag a first-come, first-served ticket.

