Spend an evening outside the Natural History Museum during Summer Nights in the Garden, with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

Ride the tram atop the Getty for the first seasonal performance of Friday Flights at the Getty, an art-centric take on a tasting flight featuring live music and a book fair.

Take your pick between two other alfresco after-hours offerings. See the zoo in a whole new light during the first edition of Roaring Nights at the LA Zoo, an ’80s-themed, adults-only party with live music and a silent disco.

Alternatively, spend a late night in Grand Park at the return of DJ Nights, a till-midnight Downtown tradition.

Unleash your creative side at the Norton Simon Museum’s annual Garden Party, a jazz-infused evening soiree set in the museum’s Monet-inspired sculpture garden. Make sure to check out the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition while you’re there.

Head to the Broad for the opening of “A Journey That Wasn’t.” The exhibition inspired by the passage of time includes works from the likes of Andreas Gursky and Glenn Ligon as well as the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s astounding The Visitors.

Stick around into the evening for the museum’s first Summer Happening of the season. The late-night series features musicians, dancers and poets collaborating in the museum’s outdoor plaza as well as in gallery spaces; performers include Gang Gang Dance, DJ Stretch Armstrong, Jean Grae and others.

Bust a move as KCRW Summer Nights brings a block party and DJ sets to Chinatown Central Plaza.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA, this weekly food-focused market.

If you’re still hungry, trek out to Arcadia for 626 Night Market, an Asian food market at Santa Anita Park.

Wrap up your weekend at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club presents a screening of Singin’ in the Rain.

