Pose for photos with Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda as Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop arrives at Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza.

Dance among dinosaurs during First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight’s after-hours highlights include an L.A. history tour, a panel discussion on L.A.’s architectural future and performances by Earth Girl Helen Brown and Homeshake.

Head to the Hollywood Bowl as aughts favorites LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs share the bill for an evening of dancey, anthemic tunes.

Listen to an empowering panel of speakers, including Michelle Obama, Jane Fonda, Connie Britton and Rowan Blanchard, during the United State of Women, an inspiring summit at the Shrine to break down the barriers that stand between women and equality.

Grab your finest derby hat—or don’t, because expert milliner Gladys Tamez will be there selling some—and head to Redbird for the inaugural Derby Day Party in the Garden, complete with live bluegrass, crab cakes, biscuits, deviled eggs and fried chicken.

Sip on margaritas and down a plate of tacos with some of our favorite Cinco de Mayo specials, including margarita ingredient delivery from Pink Dot and an LGBTQ mariachi band at the Abbey.

Roll out a blanket at Los Angeles State Historic Park as Street Food Cinema continues its food truck-fueled series with a screening of Get Out.

Head to the Hammer Museum for the final day of “Stories of Almost Everyone”. This very meta exhibition examines the relationship between a piece of art’s inherent narrative and the meaning suggested by its display within an institution.

Dig in at the Rose Bowl during Masters of Taste, a luxury food fest featuring top-notch spots like Redbird, Lunasia, 1886 and more.

If you’re still hungry, make your way over to Venice for Feastly’s Song & Tonic Cocktail Dinner, a 10-course menu with cocktail pairings, which all tell the story of the city through live music, food and drink.

Wrap up your weekend at the Regent Theater during Stories Of: Jealousy. Listen to Shirley Manson, Aparna Nancherla, Madame Gandhi and others share their personal experiences during this quarterly storytelling event.

