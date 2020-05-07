When will Los Angeles restaurants reopen? It could be sooner than you think.

Dining might not return in exactly the form we remember it, but the restaurant industry is already taking steps toward reopening across the country with practices such as capacity limits, reservation-only systems and outdoor eating in select states.

Here in California full-service dining is still outlawed, but according to a statement by Governor Gavin Newsom this afternoon, restaurants could reopen beyond takeout service as early as next week.

In the Q&A segment following his daily address, Gov. Newsom shared that next Tuesday, May 12, his office will release a set of guidelines for restaurant reopenings across California, and only once these regulations are individually met can restaurateurs and chefs begin serving patrons on premises.

Though we don’t know much beyond the release date of these new rules, it appears that individual counties will oversee restaurant compliance, meaning we might see rolling dates for dine-in relaunch, county by county.

“The likelihood of some counties meeting all the criteria, the variance, that Dr. Ghaly put forward—happening after we put out the dine-in guidelines next Tuesday—I think is very high in certain parts of the state,” Gov. Newsom said. “And so you can see—not in weeks, potentially—if some move quickly and work collaboratively with the state and with their county board of supervisors [and] their health directors, [if] they put the tracing and tracking [and] they put the surge plans together, [if] they have strategies to protect the most vulnerable and they have trigger plans and measurements that allow them to pull back, and they abide by these guidelines, and they prepare for them, we can see that happening in the next week or so.”

Gov. Newsom did not remark on the reopening of the bar industry, though L.A. County’s own guidelines state that bars and nightclubs will reopen as part of phase three of its own five-stage plan, though there’s been no statement on when that might begin; on Friday, a number of L.A. trails reopen as the county’s second stage begins. Statewide, retailers such as clothing stores, bookstores, florists and sporting-goods shops can begin to reopen tomorrow under guidance, as well.

We will update this story as more information—including the release of Gov. Newsom’s dine-in guidelines on Tuesday and any directives at the county and city level—become available.

