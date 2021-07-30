See ordinary household materials transformed into art in this exhibition at Linden New Art

When you see a ball of steel wool you might think "cleaning product" but artist Carolyn Menzies thinks "art". In her current exhibition Of Slender Means at Linden New Art, the Melbourne-based artist takes this common household item and turns it into strangely soft yet industrial objects that look almost like pencil scribblings made three dimensional.

It's appropriate then that the exhibition pairs these objects with a series of charcoal drawings that seek to highlight the physicality of objects in an increasingly online world. Menzies says: "I’m drawn to steel wool because it lives within two disparate and opposing worlds, the industrial and the domestic, and this duality creates an intersecting space to play. I want to create work where meaning can overlap and flicker between such binary oppositions."

Of Slender Means is on at Linden New Art from July 29 to August 29. Entry is free.