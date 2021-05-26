The MSO pays tribute to the music of Dr Gurrumul Yunupiŋu in this hypnotic Rising performance at Hamer Hall

One of the most moving events of the year will take place at Hamer Hall during Rising, the new festival casting its spell across Melbourne this winter. Buŋgul celebrates the life and work of one of the greatest musicians of our time: Dr Gurrumul Yunupiŋu.

As performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO), the world-class musicians will pay tribute to the late, great man’s magnetic, posthumously released album Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow) across two unforgettable evenings at Hamer Hall.

A buŋgul is a ceremony, a gathering ground and meeting place that rings bright with song, dance and ritual. What better way to recognise the legacy of the man who changed the face of the Australian music landscape? Created on Country in North East Arnhem Land in collaboration with the Yunupiŋu family, this mesmerising performance features Yolŋu dancers and songmen presenting the traditional songs, rituals and artworks that inspired Djarimirri. Directed by Senior Yolŋu Don Wininba Ganambarr alongside good friend Nigel Jamieson, the performance is sure to be one of the most memorable events in the Rising program.