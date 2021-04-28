James Henry takes on Town Hall's Grand Organ to explore songs in Yuwaalaraay and Gamilaraay languages

Musician James Henry (Yuwaalaraay, Gamilaraay, Yorta Yorta and Yuin) is taking Town Hall's Grand Organ to new heights this May. As part of Yirramboi First Nations Arts Festival, Henry is presenting Madhanbaa Mayrraa – an exploration of traditional-style songs in Yuwaalaraay and Gamilaraay languages, alongside the Grand Organ.

This performance is definitely one for fans of Henry, with Madhanbaa Mayrraa encompassing the last ten years of James' musical work (you might have heard his work as part of Melbourne Festival's Tanderrum performances or Blak Box at the Royal Botanic Gardens).

The event also features special guest Tongberang’i Ngarrga (brothers Samuel and Seth Nolan plus Luke Isaacs). Madhanbaa Mayrraa takes place one night only on Saturday, May 8.