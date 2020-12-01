The Australian Shakespeare Company brings one of the bard's most famous comedies to Melbourne this summer

Shakespeare Under the Stars is returning to Melbourne this summer. The Australian Shakespeare Company is bringing all the magic and utter nonsense of A Midsummer Night's Dream to the Melbourne Royal Botanic Gardens this summer to give locals a much-needed dose of theatre (and let's face it, fantastic escapism).

The alfresco production of A Midsummer Night's Dream stars Richard Piper as theatre's favourite asshat, Nick Bottom, and Alison Whyte as fairy queen extraordinaire Titania. For those who've forgotten their 'speare, A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of the Bard's most famous (and funniest) comedies, filled with love triangles and fairies.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is being held at night on the Royal Botanic Gardens' Southern Cross Lawn, to take advantage of the balmy summer evenings. Food and drink options are available on site and to pre-order, or guests can pack a picnic. High and low chairs are also available to hire.

Tickets are available now. The event is run in line with current health and safety restrictions.