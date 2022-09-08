Melbourne
Bottomless gnocchi and cocktails

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Catani Gardens, St Kilda West
A wooden table topped with three bowls of different gnocchi styles.
Photograph: Leo's Spaghetti Bar
Time Out says

Load up on carbs and cocktails for the whole month of September

Leo’s Spaghetti Bar has been kicking around since 1956 (that’s the year Melbourne hosted the Olympics, FYI), and has established itself as a bit of an institution for homestyle, no-frills Italian food.

The St Kilda spot is set to celebrate its belated 65th birthday in arguably one of the best ways: by offering bottomless gnocchi and cocktails every day of September.

For just $69, you’ll get to choose your bottomless gnocchi flavour from a choice of bolognese, pollo funghi, or pesto funghi. Pair it with a neverending supply of Mimosas, Red Passions and Tequila Sunrises that you’ll get to enjoy over a 90-minute sitting.

The best bit? You can get stuck into this potato-filled goodness any day of the week, with the offer available from 11.30am to 1pm Monday to Sunday, and 5.30pm to 7pm Monday to Thursday.

Leo's Spaghetti Bar is located at 55 Fitzroy St in St Kilda.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
Catani Gardens
Beaconsfield Pde
St Kilda West
Melbourne
3182
Price:
from $69
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-1pm; Mon-Thu, 5.30pm-7pm

Dates and times

