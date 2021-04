Melbourne's largest indoor wine market is coming to Northcote

Wine down at the largest indoor wine market to grace Melbourne since lockdown ended. On Sunday, May 2, over 20 different producers and wine distributors will show you what they've got with a selection of over 100 wines to sample.

So practice your swirl, make sure your sinuses are clear and ensure you're holding your glass properly in preparation. Hosted by wine bar and retailer, Northside Wines , the day will be broken up into two separate two-and-a-half hour sessions so you can fit in enough glasses of vino and chats with the winemakers.

If you find the right match for your palate, you'll also be able to buy them on the spot or have them delivered to your doorstep for free that week. Some of the producers on show will include pet nat aficionados Konpira Maru, boutique winery Armstead Wines and award-winning Yarra Valley winery Soumah, plus esteemed wine distributors like Chapoutier.

This is a must for any aspiring somms, wine nerds or anyone seeking a decent tipple. Wine Market Vol 2 will take place at Northside Wines, 543-545 High St, Northcote on Sunday, May 2. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.