Time Out says

Hear from local Taungurung elders, explore the Indigenous Flora Trail and feast on food from local producers

Victoria’s oldest family-owned and carbon-neutral winery Tahbilk Estate is hosting a family-friendly community festival to celebrate its wetlands, and give festival-goers the opportunity to learn from the local Taungurung People.

The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 10 and activities include sustainability initiatives, a guided tour of the Tabilk-Tabilk Indigenous Flora Trail and a chance to take a guided boat cruise along the wetlands.

Taungurung elders Uncle Shane and Auntie Jo will be sharing dreamtime stories of their people and the historic use of fire in their landscapes. They'll also be hosting a workshop on decorating and making a possum skin armband which is sure to be a hit for the kids.

Local musicians will cover the tunes for the day, and there will be a collection of food trucks slinging delights from local producers. And, if you fancy a tipple, Tahbilk and Box Grove wines will be available at the festivals, with more available to be tasted at the cellar door.

The festival is ticketed and free to attend and will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 10.



For more information and to book your ticket, head to the Tahbilk website.