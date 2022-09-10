Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tahbilk community festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Tahbilk Winery
A sign reading 'Tahbilk Estate' atop a roof.
Photograph: Progressive PR
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Hear from local Taungurung elders, explore the Indigenous Flora Trail and feast on food from local producers

Victoria’s oldest family-owned and carbon-neutral winery Tahbilk Estate is hosting a family-friendly community festival to celebrate its wetlands, and give festival-goers the opportunity to learn from the local Taungurung People.

The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 10 and activities include sustainability initiatives, a guided tour of the Tabilk-Tabilk Indigenous Flora Trail and a chance to take a guided boat cruise along the wetlands. 

Taungurung elders Uncle Shane and Auntie Jo will be sharing dreamtime stories of their people and the historic use of fire in their landscapes. They'll also be hosting a workshop on decorating and making a possum skin armband which is sure to be a hit for the kids. 

Local musicians will cover the tunes for the day, and there will be a collection of food trucks slinging delights from local producers. And, if you fancy a tipple, Tahbilk and Box Grove wines will be available at the festivals, with more available to be tasted at the cellar door. 

The festival is ticketed and free to attend and will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 10.

For more information and to book your ticket, head to the Tahbilk website.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
tahbilk.com.au/tabilk-tabilkcommunityfestival
Address:
Tahbilk Winery
254 O'Neil Rd
Nagambie
Melbourne
3608
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Sat 10am-4pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.