Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cocktail Art Basel LPM
Photography: Courtesy Ruben Pictures - LPM Restaurant & Bar

Where to eat and drink during Art Basel 2023

The best pop-ups, collabs, and restaurant and bar happenings during Art Basel 2023.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Advertising

One thing's for certain during the entirety of Miami Art Week: ya gotta eat. Because after you've perused all of the best satellite fairstaken selfies at the coolest installations and exhibits and sipped your way through the best Art Basel parties and events, you're going to need to refuel. 

For locals, it's probably the worst time of the year to score reservations at Miami's best restaurants (let the tourists have at it – they've traveled so far)! It is, however, your chance to score tickets to exclusive restaurant and bar collabs and pop-ups, as some of the world's best hospitality establishments make their way to our sunny city. From an HBO drag show to the Shake Shack collab of all collabs, and a few 50 Best pop-ups around town, here are the very best food and drink events to check out during Art Basel. Pro tip: snatch up those tickets quick! 

RECOMMENDED: Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 Guide

The Best Miami Art Week Food and Drink Events

Glass & Gourmet at Boia De!
Photograph: David Bley

Glass & Gourmet at Boia De!

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Buena Vista
  • price 2 of 4

Where better to admire blown glass than at a Michelin-starred restaurant with a fantastic wine program? On Dec 8, Boia De will be hosting a one-night-only extravaganza in partnership with Glass2Grass, a glass art gallery and smoke shop in Little River. On display will be musuem-quality pipes, bowls and other pieces by acclaimed glass artists, a plated dinner from 5–8pm, and a post-dinner buffet and open bar with live music and a special exotic fruit dish from Miami Fruit. Ticket holders also get access to the rest of Glass2Grass's Art Week events. 5205 NE Second Ave; Dec 8, 5pm–8pm seated dinner, 8pm – midnight open bar, live music and buffet; $350 seated dinner, $150 open bar

 

Read review
Book online
Snow Beach Frozen Treats by Capital One Dining
Photography: Courtesy Capital One

Snow Beach Frozen Treats by Capital One Dining

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • South Beach

Snow Beach Frozen Treats is a nostalgic and California-inspired frozen yogurt shop by artist Alex Isreal featuring Michelin-level flavored popsicles and toppings by renowned chefs Dominique Crenn and José Andrés. As its put on by Capital One, cardholders can access cardholder-exclusive dinners on Dec 6 and 7 with the aforementioned chefs, plus a sunset social with entertainment by DJs Marc Ronson and DJ Jazzy Jeff on Dec 8. The general public is welcome to stop by on Dec 8 from 12 to 3pm for free frozen treats. 1111 Garage, 1111 Lincoln Road; Dec 8, 12-3pm; Free

Read more
Advertising
Locale Firenze at The Roystone
Photography: Courtesy The Roystone

Locale Firenze at The Roystone

Come to Downtown between December 7 and 9 to aperitivo like the Italians do. The Roystone kicks off its "Worlds Best" series during Basel with Locale Firenze, number 46 on "The World's 50 Best Bars" list. Highlighs include the Foglia, which is a blend between a basil smash and a southside and the Olivia, a martini made made not with olive brine but with olive oil. There will be a ticketed first look between 7pm and 9pm on December 7th. Otherwise, be sure to put your name on the guestlist. The Roystone, 100 NE 1st Ave; Dec 7–9; $75 for first access, otherwise reservations are encouraged

Read more
Art After Dark Feast at COTE Miami
Photograph: Felipe Cuevas

Art After Dark Feast at COTE Miami

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Design District

Art After Dark returns to COTE Miami, which is definitely one of Basel's buzziest food tickets. The program runs from Dec 7 to 17 and showcases the private art collections of collectors like Amanita, Artline, Design District founder Craig Robins, and others in partnership with Artline and American Express.Over Art Basel weekend, the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse will have a special Art After Dark menu, including a full on Basel feast of USDA Prime and American Wagyu Beef – with all of the grillable fixin's and winter truffle supplements you could dream of. 3900 NE 2nd Ave.; Dec 7-17, Basel Feast available Dec 8–Dec 10, Seatings between 12–3pm and 5–12pm; $175 for Basel feast or a la carte

Read review
Book online
Advertising
Drag Brunch Makeovers by HBO at R House
Photography: Courtesy R House

Drag Brunch Makeovers by HBO at R House

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Wynwood

If your art week schedule is starting to feel a little too serious, you could reserve a front row table at R House for any of their drag and dinner shows, especially during Saturday's drag brunch, where Latrice Royale, star of RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here, and Athena Dion, R House's resident Queen, will be doing drag makeovers on specially-invited guests, courtesy of HBO's LGBTQIA+ platform "Human By Orientation." You'll even get to enjoy a performance by Latrice herself. 2727 NW 2nd Ave; Dec 9 11:30am and 2:30pm

Read review
Book online
LPM Miami x Ketel One x Lucy Glaser
Photography: Courtesy Ruben Pictures - LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM Miami x Ketel One x Lucy Glaser

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Brickell

You may not be able to afford a piece at the fairs, but you can definitely indulge in a cocktail at LPM – and take home possibly the chicest glassware, ever. LPM and Ketel One have collaborated with local artist Lucy Glaser to create a set of limited-edition, hand painted glassware for you to take home as collectible art. 'La Sucette' is a fat-washed strawberry yogurt  vodka highball served in a tall glass inspired by French Artist Jean Cocteau, whose legacy inspired the entire bar program across all of LPM’s locations. The cocktail is $21 and will be available from Dec 4 to Dec 10. LPM, 1300 Brickell Bay Dr; Dec 4–10; $21

Read review
Book online
Advertising
Disco Nap Pajama Party by Monkey Shoulder
Photography: Courtesy Monkey Shoulder

Disco Nap Pajama Party by Monkey Shoulder

So much Baseling calls for a disco nap – but if Monkey Shoulder is sponsoring, there won't be many Zzz's. Head to Centro Wynwood on Friday, Dec 8 for a Disco Nap pajama party. The event has finally made its way to Miami and DJ Louie Arson (of 1-800-Lucky's Ripe Fruit party) will be carrying those jammy jams (sorry) all night long. While you're there, grab a cocktail (or two) from the Monkey Mixer, a concrete mixer that's been turned into the world's largest cocktail shaker. Centro Wynwood, 297 NW 23rd St; Dec 8 9pm–12am; Free

 

Maty's X Shake Shack
Photography: Courtesy Shake Shack

Maty's X Shake Shack

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Midtown
  • price 3 of 4

Here's the Basel food collab we've all been waiting for: Shake Shack has partnered with Food & Wine's 2023 Best New Chefs Valerie and Nando Chang on a two-day pop-up that fuses the burger chain's classic flavors with Peruvian and Nikkei flare. The five-course tasting menu will be available on December 5–6 from 8–11pm at Maty's and includes the Maty's Shack burger, a 100% angus patty with toppings like Huachano-style pork sausage and rocoto mayo, huancaína cheese fries and a lucuma and brownie shake. On display you'll find artwork by Eric Junker, who's done a lot of work for Shake Shack and is responsible for the redesign of Shake Shack's canned wines – which will also be available at the pop-up. 25% of ticket proceeds benefit Food Rescue US South Florida. 3255 NE 1st Ave; Dec 5-6 8-11pm; $40

Read review
Book online
Advertising
The Agave Conspiracy at Casa Ya'ax
Photograph: Time Out

The Agave Conspiracy at Casa Ya'ax

Tequila people, this one's for you. Casa Ya'ax, a new Mexican restaurant in Wynwood, is collabing with The Agave Conspiracy on a five-course dinner pairing featuring rare and unique agave spirits, as well as cocktails by Oaxacan cocktail bar Sabina Sabe, a 50 Best Bar awardee.  After that, Ya'ax goes into full on lounge mode with bottle service. 51 NE 24 Street; Dec 6–Dec 9, 8:30pm; $150

Advertising
Ford's Gin presents 'Music to Drink Martinis to' at Medium Cool
Photograph: @pisarriphoto

Ford's Gin presents 'Music to Drink Martinis to' at Medium Cool

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4
If you love jazz night at Medium Cool, then you'll love this. Ford's presents Music to Drink Martinis to, a program that sounds like just that. Expect seven martini variations to be sipped to the soundtrack of a seven-track vinyl LP by Nathaniel Merriweather (AKA Dan The Automator) and Chest Rockwell (AKA DJ Prince Paul), the music producers behind Handsome Boy Modeling School. 1690 Collins Ave.; Dec 10 8:30–late
Read review
Around the World... in 25 Bites at Julia & Henry's
Photograph: Courtesy Julia & Henry’s

Around the World... in 25 Bites at Julia & Henry's

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Food court
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4

 

Miami Art Week really is an international affair, especially at Julia & Henry's. The buzzy Downtown Miami food hall is giving you the chance to sample all 25 vendors on Wednesday, December 6 with a 'palate passport' as your all inclusive ticket. DJ and visual artist Barbi Kolm will be spinning and painting all night long – but you can also get your artiste on with blank canvasas on the 2nd and 3rd floors. 200 E Flagler St; Dec 6 8-11pm; $75–$195

Read review
Advertising

Ice Cream Pop-Up Shop at Normandy Gourmandy

Picture a Kieth Haring-inspired ice cream at one of Miami's best gourmet and wine shops. Normandy Gourmandy has partnered with BORGIA INC. GALLERIES on a pop-up concept that dreamt up by California cool contemporary artist Kyle LeBlanc and fashion portraitist Sara Kaplan Art. Anyone who purchases a hand-painted ice cream cup (by both Sara and Kyle) will also receive a special portrait created just for them by Sara. 932 71st Street; Dec 9, 12–4pm; Free 

Read more
'Ab Ovo' at Queen Miami Beach
Photograph: Sebastian Bednarski

'Ab Ovo' at Queen Miami Beach

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Live scultpure painting in an opulent restaurant housed within an historic art deco theater is all the drama wee need this basel. Queen Miami Beach is hosting two nights of artistic dining. On December 8th, they've collaborated with Dot Fiftyone Gallery to display works from various artists. December 9th is the hot ticket: Italian artist Camila Ancilotto will be painting a sculpture live for her performance, “Ab Ovo,” using Renaissance-inspired techniques. 20 percent of art sale proceeds will support Lotus House. 550 Washington Ave; Dec 8–9, seatings at 6pm and 9 p.m; Reservations required

 

 

Read review
Book online
Advertising
Sip & Paint at Pubbelly Sushi (Various Locations)
Photography: Courtesy Pubbelly

Sip & Paint at Pubbelly Sushi (Various Locations)

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Pubbelly is hosting Sip & Paint sessions across all of its locations over the course of the weekend. Tickets are $50 and include all of your painting supplies and two glasses of wine. The Dadeland Location will double as an art gallery showcasing the work of Florida International University students. Various Pubbelly Sushi Locations; Dec 7–10; $50

 

Read review
Book online
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.