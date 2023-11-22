Where to eat and drink during Art Basel 2023

One thing's for certain during the entirety of Miami Art Week: ya gotta eat. Because after you've perused all of the best satellite fairs, taken selfies at the coolest installations and exhibits and sipped your way through the best Art Basel parties and events, you're going to need to refuel.

For locals, it's probably the worst time of the year to score reservations at Miami's best restaurants (let the tourists have at it – they've traveled so far)! It is, however, your chance to score tickets to exclusive restaurant and bar collabs and pop-ups, as some of the world's best hospitality establishments make their way to our sunny city. From an HBO drag show to the Shake Shack collab of all collabs, and a few 50 Best pop-ups around town, here are the very best food and drink events to check out during Art Basel. Pro tip: snatch up those tickets quick!