Where to eat and drink during Art Basel 2023

Where better to admire blown glass than at a Michelin-starred restaurant with a fantastic wine program? On Dec 8, Boia De will be hosting a one-night-only extravaganza in partnership with Glass2Grass, a glass art gallery and smoke shop in Little River. On display will be musuem-quality pipes, bowls and other pieces by acclaimed glass artists, a plated dinner from 5–8pm, and a post-dinner buffet and open bar with live music and a special exotic fruit dish from Miami Fruit. Ticket holders also get access to the rest of Glass2Grass's Art Week events. 5205 NE Second Ave; Dec 8, 5pm–8pm seated dinner, 8pm – midnight open bar, live music and buffet; $350 seated dinner, $150 open bar