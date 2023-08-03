Here are our picks for the best Miami Spice lunch deals

Try out a new restaurant or stick to your go-to spots: These Miami Spice lunch deals are worth it, either way.

We’ve already run down the list of more than 200 participating restaurants to bring you our comprehensive guide to all the Miami Spice menus and deals we’re most excited about this year. Now, we’re taking it a step further and highlighting the very best Miami Spice lunch deals for 2023. Many of them are offered daily, though some require sneaking away during the work week to indulge in all manner of fresh seafood, Mediterranean plates, comforting sammies and Michelin-starred meats—at prices you won’t find during any other time of year. Peep our picks for the best Miami Spice lunch deals below, listed alphabetically.

The best Miami Spice lunch deals

Photograph: Tess Gostfrand

What? This comforting neighborhood staple in MiMo is offering lunch and brunch for $35 throughout Miami Spice. For lunch, you can pick any app, entree and dessert from their regular menu. On the brunch front, look out for highlights like jalapeño corn bread with herbed butter; the lox, eggs and onion scramble served with a latke and Portuguese muffin, and the decadent stuffed French toast with chocolate chip cookies and mascarpone for dessert.

When? Lunch Monday through Friday; brunch Saturday and Sunday

Photograph: Courtesy COTE Miami/Gary He

What? With one Michelin star under its belt and a lengthy waitlist for dinner reservations, Cote graciously offers its elevated Korean barbecue in the form of a $35 Miami Spice lunch menu. From the entrees, we’re beelining to the limited-edition fried chicken, which is brined overnight and includes both white and dark meat with pickled daikon, sweet and tangy sauce. Though if you’re feeling extra indulgent, opt for the Butcher’s Lunch beef assortment for $20 more. End your meal with their famed vanilla soft serve with soy sauce caramel.

When? Daily

Photograph: Courtesy Flow Gallery Doya

What? This Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient has already been recognized for its exceptional value. During Miami Spice, take advantage of even greater savings at the lively Wynwood Mediterranean outpost with its $35 lunch menu. Score favorites like house salad (tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, capers, olives, mint, feta), haydari (garlic yoghurt, burnt butter, mint), kofte (grilled turkish meatballs), chicken thighs and more. For dessert, choose from chocolate cake with sumac ice cream or homemade pistachio baklava.

When? Daily

Photograph: Courtesy Eating House

What? Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's famed (and recently reopened) Coral Gables hotspot, Eating House, joins in on Miami Spice for the first time ever, at its new home in Giralda Plaza. For lunch ($35), Eating House’s Spice menu feature signature specialties like the Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad with miso and Parmigiano Reggiano and the Pasta Carbonara with black truffle, egg yolk and heritage bacon. Guests can also try out new, seasonal dishes like the French Dip Burger and Grilled Beef Short Ribs.

When? Tuesday through Saturday

Photograph: Courtesy Fiola

What? It’s worth a trip to the southern edge of Coral Gables for this upscale Italian restaurant that earned a Michelin Guide recommendation in 2023. For $35, the lunch menu features lighter fare like watermelon salad and cobia ceviche for apps; an open-faced oyster mushroom panino and radiatore cacio e pepe for mains; and coconut panna cotta, gelato and sorbet for dessert.

When? Tuesday through Friday

What? The Miami Spice lunch menu ($35) at this Argentinian gem in Little Haiti keeps things short and delicious: For apps, it’s bruschetta with mortadella, burrata and pistachio pesto or crispy pulpo a la plancha with roasted peppers escabeche. Mains are a New York steak medallion with potato parmesan fondue or porcini mushrooms ravioli with truffle cream sauce. For dessert, order either the flan with dulce de leche or the almond tart with berries sauce and fresh mixed berries.

When? Monday through Friday

What? Located in Miami Beach’s trendy Generator Hotel, the Michelin-recommended Hoja Taqueria spotlights one of the most precious ingredients in Mexican culture: corn. For its Spice lunch menu ($35), sample dishes like shrimp ceviche served with tortilla chips, the burrito made with refried rancho gordo beans and your choice of protein, two corn tacos or a quesadilla. Finish off your meal with tres leches for dessert.

When? Daily

Photograph: Courtesy Joe's Stone Crab Fried chicken

What? For its Miami Spice lunch ($35), South Beach’s famed Joe’s gifts its loyal fans what they crave: discounted classics, plus all the delicious fixins’. Compared to its Spice dinner menu, the more limited lunch menu features items like stone crab bisque, a half chopped salad and entrees like Joe’s fried chicken with a choice of sides, plus Key Lime pie or creme brulee for dessert.

When? Friday through Sunday

Photograph: Courtesy Kaori

What? This understated, eclectic Asian spot in Brickell presents a $35 lunch menu for Miami Spice. Explore dishes like bluefin tuna sashimi with coconut-lime sauce, crispy prawn tempura; spicy udon noodles, and robata grilled Spanish octopus. Dessert options are an ube flan with white chocolate ganache, yogurt sponge cake and burnt caramel or the caramel namelaka made with guanaja sablée, chocolate crumble, caramel tuile, cocoa nibs and salted caramel.

When? Tuesday through Sunday

Photograph: Courtesy Le Jardinier/Michael Pisarri

What? Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli's menu utilizes the highest quality vegetables, seasonal ingredients and fresh herbs in a modern, light-filled space. For the Miami Spice lunch ($35), choose from an English pea velouté, salmon crudo or golden beets. From the mains, enjoy a lighter farro risotto with confit tomato, the duck confit pavé or a lobster roll with curry aioli. For dessert, indulge in a dark chocolate crémeux or the Key lime tart for dessert.

When? Tuesday through Friday

Photograph: Courtesy Leku

What? This Spanish restaurant with Basque roots located at the chic, contemporary Rubell Museum showcases many of the dishes that helped earn it a recommendation from the Michelin Guide. Lunch ($35) menu options include delicious, simply prepared beet tartare, mussels cauldron and braised wagyu veal cheeks. There are a few options for dessert, but we already know we’re ordering the gooey basque cheese tart.

When? Wednesday through Sunday



Photograph: Juan Fernando Ayora

What? The $35 Spice Menu at Francis Mallman’s theatrical, live-fired restaurant anchoring the Faena Miami Beach hotel is appropriately flamboyant. For apps, choose from wood-fired charred romaine lettuce with parmigiano-reggiano and anchovy aioli, burrata and zucchini or the braised lamb empanada with gremolata sauce. From the entrees, dishes like wood-fired salmon and organic airline chicken showcase the chef’s culinary ethos. (There are vegetarian options, too). Dessert is a toasted lemon and mango meringue pie with sorbet or a chocolate crumble with roasted pineapple and hazelnut ice cream.

When? Monday through Friday

Photograph: Courtesy Mamey/Ruben Pictures

What? Chef Niven Patel’s farm-to-table favorite in Coral Gables offers lunch for $35 during Miami Spice. From the apps, choose the local daily catch ceviche in a tangy coconut leche de tigre, white truffle and brie grilled cheese or ghee roasted plantains with a tamarind chutney. Mains include lemongrass glazed grouper, Vietnamese chicken caesar salad or a mojo roasted chicken with adzuki bean congri. Finish your meal with dessert, chef’s signature Jamaican rum cake with toffee sauce, vanilla bean ice cream.

When? Monday through Saturday

Photograph: Courtesy Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

What? Chef Michael Schwartz’s Design District mainstay never fails, especially during Miami Spice. This year, they’re offering a lineup of fresh seasonal dishes for lunch ($35). Options are kept short and sweet: tuna confit, whipped feta, harissa braised lamb meatballs, haloumi and summer vegetable kebab, shaved beef sandwich and wood oven-baked cobia round out the apps and mains. For a sweet, sample the lava cake with macerated cherries and crema or the kaffir lemon-lime semifreddo with mango pineapple compote.

When? Monday through Friday

Photograph: Christian Santiago Photography

What? Another farm-fresh outpost from chef Niven Patel, Orno’s brunch dishes hinge on the quality of their ingredients and beautiful execution. Try the chilaquiles with salsa verde, queso fresco, avocado and a farm egg; the French omelet with goat cheese, roasted garlic and fine herbs or the ricotta pancakes with strawberries and Vermont syrup. For dessert, choose from mocha cake or banana bread.

When? Sunday

Photograph: Courtesy Red Rooster Overtown

What? Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Overtown darling serves up a $35 lunch for Miami Spice. Caribbean-influenced American dishes are fun and flavorful, like the Rooster Caesar salad made with baby gem lettuces, harissa caesar dressing and cornbread croutons; the the Overtown Bacon Cheeseburger made with a 4-oz. wagyu patty on brioche; Marcus’ Fried Catfish Sandwich on challah toast, and two scoops of signature ice cream.

When? Tuesday through Friday

Photograph: Courtesy Stiltsville Fish Bar/Grove Bay Hospitality Cobia ceviche

What? This breezy Sunset Harbor staple is a go-to for weekend brunch, but if you can swing a weekday lunch, now would be a good time. The Miami Spice offering ($35) features yummy apps like crab cakes, smoked fish dip and a raw bar trio (oysters, shrimp and scallop ceviche). From the mains, there are four solid options, including shrimp and grits with creole sausage and a fishtail sandwich made with crispy local yellowtail snapper. Dessert includes coconut Key lime pie or banana foster’s bread pudding—or swap the sweet for a glass of house wine or beer instead.

When? Monday through Friday

Photograph: Courtesy Zeru Miami

18. Zeru Miami

What? Our writer declared ZERU the best Spanish restaurant in all of Miami—a bold statement and one you can test out yourself with little risk during Miami Spice. For its Miami Spice lunch ($35), this Basque spot in Brickell aims to wow with dishes like the San Sebastián Txangurro made with crab bechamel, the Josper Roasted Organic Vegetables and Seafood Socarrat and the Manchego Cheese Fondant served with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

When? Sunday through Friday