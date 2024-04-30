Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami 2024, including the best deals and events

Consider this your annual reminder: Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. Regardless, it’s a great day to celebrate our southern neighbors while taking advantage of festive parties and specials around town, including on some of the best tacos in Miami. As usual, seemingly every restaurant and bar in Miami, Mexican or not, is getting in on the action this year, and we’ve rounded up the best of it below. Listed in no particular order, all fiestas go down Sunday, May 5 unless otherwise noted.

Go all out with two days of bar crawls spanning two rowdy neighborhoods, Wyndood (meet at The Dirty Rabbit) and Brickell (meet at Blackbird Ordinary). This longrunning tradition beckons the tequila-fueled youth with tickets that include your cover charge, holiday “swag” and a drink at each stop along the way. May 4, 5; $20–$40

Photograph: Michael Pisarri

Even if you’re not participating in the official bar crawl, Blackbird has plenty of specials on tap for May 5, like $10 margaritas, $11 Palomas and $14 micheladas with a shot of Astral tequila—plus live mariachis, should the dancing mood strike. Free entry begins at 5pm.

Photograph: Courtesy Coyo Taco

Celebrate Cinco at all five locations of the beloved homegrown chain with $5 margaritas all day long. Each outpost has its own special party plans, but expect a proper Sunday Funday with live music, cocktails and Mexican-inspired street food.

Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse celebrates from noon to 10pm with live mariachi entertainment and a holiday deal that includes a signature margarita and three specialty tacos for $35.

This Little River brewery and distillery celebrates Cinco with a weekend-long party that includes live mariachi music, tacos, margaritas created with their new house-made tequila, Mexican decor and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Out in West Kendall, Chef Eileen Andrade and mixologist Nick Marti have devised enticing specials for this Sunday, including $10 agave-based cocktails and $8 chilled tequila shots.

Photograph: Courtesy Wynwood Marketplace

7. Cinco de Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace

Billed as Miami’s largest Cinco de Mayo festival, the open-air fiesta begins at noon and the tequila doesn’t stop flowing until 3am. Expect the usual shots, margs and live mariachis plus giant micheladas and a mechanical bull. Admission is free and RSVP includes a complimentary drink.

Photograph: Ken Hayden Photography

8. Cinco de Mayo Brunch at Sexy Fish Miami

This bottomless package starting at $90 per person includes a DIY margarita bar sponsored by Código 1530 Tequila. Build your go-to marg or get creative—it’s bottomless, have fun! Special menu items for the holiday include prawn tacos and slow-cooked brisket with crispy Tostones.

Photograph: Courtesy Le Chick

Add a little Cinco flair to your Sunday brunch with Le Chick's Bottomless Frozen Margaritas deal. For $50 (up to two hours), take your pick from mango, guava, passion fruit and strawberry flavors—or try the 818Tini, made with 818 tequila, homemade strawberry cordial, fresh lemon and honey.

Sample Chotto Matte’s selection of themed bites, like Spicy Tuna Tacos, Salmón Tostada Bites and Tempura Shrimp. Spicy cocktail specials for the occasion include a Japanese Paloma topped with scorched grapefruit and the Hot Tamarind made with Ilegal Mezcal, lime, Cointreau and fresh tamarind.

11. Rosa Sky

This Brickell rooftop will be decked out in Mexican flag banners with a cactus wall for snapping pics and a staff decked out in vibrant pink for the holiday. Pair your drinks with themed bites like Queso Fundido ($12), Puerco Pibil Tacos ($16) and Steak And Egg Chilaquiles ($24).

Photograph: Courtesy Cantina Beach

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne’s oceanfront restaurant celebrates with a Buffet Fiesta starting at $85 per adult and $50 per child. The event includes Mexican-themed stations with traditional dishes, carving stations, desserts and an add-on package of unlimited margaritas and Mexican beer starting at $39 per person. The party kicks off at 5pm and yes, there will be mariachis.

Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

13. Cinco de Mayo at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega is offering $5 draft margaritas at all of its South Florida locations from noon to 2pm. Frozen margs made with Tres Generaciones and El Tequileño tequila will also be on special throughout the weekend. Live DJs, giveaways and themed decor are all part of the celebrations.

Fox’s is serving up a two-taco special with house-made guacamole for $9 to $16, depending on your meat selections. Drink specials include the Tommy’s Margarita for $9, Spicy Margarita for $9, Madre Mezcal Margarita for $9, Madre Mezcal Paloma for $9, Modelo Mexican Lager for $5 or a Shot and Beer combo for $9. Specials will be available from 4pm until 2am.

Photograph: Lost Boy Dry Goods

Score $10 nachos at this Downtown saloon, with the option to add carnitas or chili for $4. Other specials include carnitas tacos served with house-made pico de gallo for $10, plus $9 margaritas and Palomas, Monopolio Mexican Lager for $4 and more. Specials will be available from noon to 1am.

16. Cinco de Mayo Brunch with The Lost Explorer at Amara at Paraiso

Newly appointed Chef Ivan Barros is firing up a slew of specials at Amara’s outdoor asada grill, including Pork Belly al Pastor Tacos ($17), Esquites ($14) and Chilaquiles layered with chicken tinga, sunny egg, avocado, queso blanco and radish ($23). Special cocktails made with things like homemade chicha morada, coconut water and orange zest will lube you up for the live mariachis and beats by Astro 8000.

Doral’s stylish food hall celebrates with live music and drink specials like $4 Coronitas, $5 micheladas, $9 Coronitas with a shot, $10 margaritas with a Coronita, $7 margaritas and $5 tequila shots. Shoma Bazaar's newest vendor, Los Bandidos Taqueria, is also curating a special selection of traditional Mexican dishes for the occasion.

Photograph: Breakwater Hospitality Group/Robert Martinez

Get a free Corona or Modelo when you buy a tequila shot at this family-friendly waterfront hotspot in Coconut Grove. A free RSVP to the Cinco party includes a sombrero while supplies last.

Batch Gastropub is adding bottomless margaritas to its $25 bottomless brunch menu this Cinco de Mayo weekend. You’ll also find $8 pineapple and jalapeño infused tequila cocktails and $8 Corazon shots. If your buzz is getting a little too strong, feel free to switch to bottomless sangria, bellinis or mimosas, and don’t forget to line your stomach with dishes like chilaquiles and steak and eggs.

Downtown Miami’s only brewery launches its first-ever Mexican lager, "La Guera," this Cinco de Mayo. While you’re there, partake in $5 house margaritas and limited-edition micheladas that pack a punch of flavor. A live DJ will be on deck to keep the party going throughout the day.

Photograph: Julia Rose Photography Cuban tacos from Caja Caliente

21. Caja Caliente

Stuffed with Pollo, Vaca Frita, Abuelo's Lechon, Churrasco, Shrimp, and more, Caja’s ingenious Cuban-Mexican tacos are going for just $5 each this holiday. Wash it all down with $5 beer and cocktails.

This Mexican rooftop at the W Miami celebrates Cinco with a mariachi-fueled fiesta running from 8 to 10pm.

The mercado-style Mexican restaurant at Brickell City Centre gets festive with a live DJ and mariachis throughout the day, plus complimentary tequila shots to accompany their large variety of tacos, guac, salsa, queso and more.