Corsair Kitchen & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Corsair Kitchen & Bar

Where to find the best Easter brunch in Miami

Easter is one of the most popular brunch holidays and Miami has no shortage of places to celebrate

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Brunch in Miami is a weekend tradition most people observe and if it's Easter, brunch is a must. It's one of the few holidays where getting dressed up and having a meal with your family is almost required to celebrate—and we can get behind that. The city really turns out for Easter brunches, offering options at a range of price points, vibes and cuisines. Looking for a bottomless brunch in Miami to hit up after the egg hunt? We’ve got that. How about a vibey waterfront restaurant in Miami to offset the serious morning you just spent at church? Whatever you’re feeling this Easter, Miami, there’s a brunch for you.

Where to go for Easter brunch in Miami

The Surf Club Restaurant
Photograph: David Escalante

1. The Surf Club Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Surfside
  • price 4 of 4

Easter brunch at the ritzy Surf Club is a decadent affair, priced at $150 per person. The meal begins with an assortment of pastries, fruit and a raw bar selection for the table and is followed by the choice of several main dishes—think fried chicken and waffles and a Maine lobster roll—and a crème brûlée french toast or blackberry malt pavlova to seal the deal. A mimosa or fresh-squeezed orange juice is included. Noon–3pm

Le Chick
Photograph: Courtesy Le Chick/Flow Gallery Food

3. Le Chick

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

Le Chick introduces a couple of Easter specials for its holiday brunch, including a spring-inspired passion fruit cheesecake and the festive Drunken Rabbit cocktail that's made with Illegal Joven mezcal, Strega liqueur, carrot, orange, ginger, lime, agave and cilantro. Pair your savory drink with the usual selection of chicken and waffles, babka french toast and other favorites. Noon–4pm

Peacock Garden Cafe
Photograph: Adam Larkey

4. Peacock Garden Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 3 of 4

Make the most of Easter weather (which is usually spectacular) with an al-fresco brunch at Peacock Garden. Smoked salmon bagel Benedicts, biscuits and gravy and Nutella french toast are just a few of the day's a-la-carte specials. Bonus: there's a dog menu for your furry family members. 11:30am

American Social
Photograph: Danielle Nicole Photography

7. American Social

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Here's a good option if you're looking for a party Easter brunch with friends. Brickell's (booziest) waterfront restaurant serves up its usual brunch dishes (french toast, omelets, shrimp and grits) and shareable bites (donuts, deviled eggs, biscuits) to enjoy while knocking back endless mimosas for just $25. 11am–3pm

Corsair Kitchen + Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Corsair Kitchen & Bar

9. Corsair Kitchen + Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Aventura
  • price 3 of 4

A country club option that won't break the bank, Corsair offers a $52 brunch (children $26) that packs in all of the classics, from french toast and egg-topped skillets to omelets. The buffet even includes bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, plus kids get to participate in a free egg hunt at 1pm and 2:30pm. 11:30am–3pm

Fiola
Photograph: Courtesy Fiola

10. Fiola

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coral Gables
  • price 3 of 4

The Italian restaurant flexes its brunch muscles with an elevated menu that includes lamb and eggs, a Leake Meadows egg frittata, Bell & Evans cornish hen, wagyu skirt steak braciola and more. Noon–2:30pm

Root & Bone Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Root & Bone

11. Root & Bone Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Soul and southern American
  • South Miami
  • price 2 of 4

South Miami's go-to for fried chicken serves its full southern brunch as well as a few off-menu specials just for Easter, including a watercress and arugula salad, lamb chops with vegetables and something called the bing cherry soup. 11am–4pm

Le Zoo
Photograph: Courtesy Le Zoo

12. Le Zoo

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Bal Harbour
  • price 3 of 4

Not much of a breakfast person but still looking to brunch on Easter? This old favorite charms with its usual mix of French flair and excellent people-watching. The menu leans heavily on lunch and dinner dishes, including lamb, asparagus salad and an ile flottante for dessert. 11:30am–4pm

Rusty Pelican
Photograph: Courtesy Rusty Pelican

13. Rusty Pelican

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Miami
  • price 3 of 4

One of Miami's most popular special-occasion brunches couldn't be left off the list. Easter is a regular affair, which, for Rusty Pelican, means grand with excellent water views. The four-course brunch menu ($92; children $35) ends with a massive dessert platter to share and the option to add bottomless mimosas for only $25 per person. 10am–4pm

Toro Toro
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

14. Toro Toro

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

Feast as you only could do at Toro Toro. The unlimited Pan-Latin spread ($89; children $35) comprises multiple food stations—salad, breakfast, rodizio, ceviche, seafood, dessert—and cuisines, from Peruvian to Argentinan to Mexican. Noon–3:30pm

Cote Miami
Photograph: Gary He

16. Cote Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Design District

The upscale Korean steakhouse serves a special Easter feast ($125) comprising five selected cuts of lamb to go with its usual prime beef offerings—all of which will be cooked right before you at your table. Accompaniments include pickled vegetables, a savory egg soufflé, two stews with rice and, of course, the delicious soft-serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel for dessert. Noon–3:30pm.

Public Square
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

18. Public Square

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

One of South Miami's most solid brunch options celebrates Easter with several off-menu, a-la-carte specials, including avocado toast topped with corn, feta cheese and eggs, a croque madame sandwich and a healthy quinoa breakfast bowl. 11am–4pm

Osaka
Photograph: Courtesy Osaka Nikkei

19. Osaka

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Go for a Nikkei-themed brunch at Osaka, where you'll tuck into ceviches, tiraditos and decadent wagyu burger with a foie gras crust (wow!) and coco matcha french toast. Dishes are priced a la carte but a bottomless drink option is available for $65 and includes mimosas, bellinis, fireball yoko and white or red sangria. Noon–4pm 

Amalia
Photograph: Courtesy Amalia

20. Amalia

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

One of Miami's newest Miami Beach restaurants serves up international brunch classics this Easter, from shakshuka to a Valencian omelet to a smoked salmon bagel to assorted French pastries. 11am–2:30pm

Read more
Book online
