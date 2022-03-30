Easter brunch at the ritzy Surf Club is a decadent affair, priced at $150 per person. The meal begins with an assortment of pastries, fruit and a raw bar selection for the table and is followed by the choice of several main dishes—think fried chicken and waffles and a Maine lobster roll—and a crème brûlée french toast or blackberry malt pavlova to seal the deal. A mimosa or fresh-squeezed orange juice is included. Noon–3pm
Brunch in Miami is a weekend tradition most people observe and if it's Easter, brunch is a must. It's one of the few holidays where getting dressed up and having a meal with your family is almost required to celebrate—and we can get behind that. The city really turns out for Easter brunches, offering options at a range of price points, vibes and cuisines. Looking for a bottomless brunch in Miami to hit up after the egg hunt? We’ve got that. How about a vibey waterfront restaurant in Miami to offset the serious morning you just spent at church? Whatever you’re feeling this Easter, Miami, there’s a brunch for you.