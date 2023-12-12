Miami
Timeout

Fuego y Mar at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
Photograph: The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Where to indulge in New Year's Day brunch in Miami

From robust breakfast stations to bottomless specials, start 2023 off right with Miami’s best New Year’s Day brunches.

Ashley Brozic
Virginia Gil
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Contributor
Virginia Gil
Your first meal of the year is just as important as your last. Whether you indulged in a fancy prix fixe New Year's Eve dinner, raged through the morning at an over-the-yop Miami New Year’s Eve party, or likely did a bit of both, you might want to soak it up the next day somewhere with a bit of ambiance. If this is the case, we’ve rounded up some of Miami’s best New Year’s Day brunches to start 2023 off on a delicious note.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to New Year’s Eve in Miami

Best New Year’s Day brunch in Miami

Scarpetta
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

2. Scarpetta

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Mid-Beach

Had a full night partying at the Fontainebleau on December 31? Soak it all in at Scarpetta with their $85 New Year’s Day brunch. The celebrated Italian restaurant is offering a buffet-style assortment of cured meats, a pasta station, and family-style offerings like duck and foie gras ravioli and lobster benedicts. 

Read more
Setai
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

3. Setai

  • Hotels
  • South Beach

Want to start 2023 off on the highest note? The Setai is offering a courtyard brunch experience with live jazz, endless Roederer Champagne and all the stations you could dream of: Asian, seafood, dessert, filet mignon, crêpes and even a bloody Mary and mojito bar. The price is $115 for adults and $75 for kids.

Read more
Check prices
Phuc Yea
Photograph: Courtesy Phuc Yea

4. Phuc Yea

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

This New Year’s Day, trust in the transformative powers of sancocho pho, wherein the Colombian kitchen-sink soup meets the soul-warming short rib pho broth of Vietnam. It’s just the combo you need to bring you back from your first hangover of 2023, especially when coupled with bottomless mimosa and cocktails.

Read more
Book online
Leku
Photograph: Courtesy Leku

5. Leku

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Allapattah

Leku’s brunch was made for the late risers as it runs from noon to 6pm. There’s no prix fixe menu here, so have your pick between huevos Basquaise with slow-poached eggs, Iberian ham and crisped garlic; seasonal vegetable rice with roasted txistorra sausages and the Iberian pork loin sandwich. Then, kick off your year on a cultural note by exploring the Rubell Museum.

Read more
La Terrazza at Fiola
Photograph: Courtesy Fiola

6. La Terrazza at Fiola

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coral Gables

How better to enjoy your first meal of the year than on a breezy rooftop with fare from a Michelin-starred chef? La Terrazza at Fiola is offering a jazz brunch with a bellini and bloody Mary bar, live music by the Mark Small trio and plenty of classic brunch dishes and Fiola faves like fettuccini bolognese and fusilli pesto.

Read more
Book online
Red Rooster Overtown
Photograph: Courtesy Red Rooster

7. Red Rooster Overtown

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Overtown

Red Rooster’s gospel brunch is a vibe, especially on New Year’s Day. They’ve got a special menu for January 1st with dishes like cornmeal-crusted scallops, duck-fat avocado toast and a dish dubbed “Best of Luck 2023!” with black-eyed peas, Amaris’ greens and Marcus Samuel’s cornbread crumble.

Read more
Book online
Orno
Photograph: Christian Santiago Photography

8. Orno

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables

Orno just launched a brand new brunch and January 1 is the perfect day to give it a spin. Grab a table at this gorgeous South Miami restaurant and enjoy bottomless Moet Brut and Rosé mimosas and bellinis, a creative cocktail menu and dishes like Maine lobster toast, foie gras toast, pastrami benedicts and cinnamon toast crunch sundaes.

Read more
Book online
Pisco y Nazca
Photograph: Courtesy Pisco y Nazca

9. Pisco y Nazca

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Kendall
  • price 3 of 4

Stop in at either Pisco y Nazca locations (Doral and Kendall) for a three-course Prix Fixe setup and bottomless sangria and mimosas for an extra $20. Or, choose your adventure with a robust menu of creative Peruvian dishes like crepes de ají de gallina, the cholo benedicto and alfajor pancakes.

Read more
Book online
Le Chick
Photograph: Courtesy Le Chick

11. Le Chick

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

Hangover cures and craft cocktails await at Le Chick in Wynwood. You’ll find plenty of miracle eats, from bacon-y things to sweet things to the restaurant’s signature fried chicken served atop a crispy waffle. And if you didn’t have enough to drink the night before, you will on New Year’s Day: bottomless mimosas and unlimited frozen margaritas are on deck all day.

Read more
Book online
Need something else to get you through the morning?

Recommended
