Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ball & Chain
Photograph: Michael Strader Marko

The 16 best birthday party ideas in Miami to celebrate in a big way

Blow out your candles in style—the best birthday party ideas in Miami offer something for every taste and milestone

Falyn Wood
Virginia Gil
Written by
Falyn Wood
Contributor
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Another year, another birthday to plan. Whether this statement fills you with excitement or dread, there’s absolutely no reason to fret: This city was literally built for celebrating. From Miami happy hours to Miami rooftop bars and over-the-top South Beach clubs, you can’t go very far here without coming across a lit birthday gathering that kind of makes you wish you were that guy’s friend. Planning your next birthday or someone else’s really doesn’t have to be a chore. Below, we outline all the best ways to commemorate another year around the sun in Miami: boats, boozy brunch, brewery tours and so much more await.

Birthday party ideas in Miami

Go brewery hopping
Photograph: Virginia Gil

1. Go brewery hopping

Unlike Miami’s sketchy public transport system, Miami Brew Bus is punctual, air-conditioned, smells great and will get you to and from some of the city’s top breweries safely. Hitch a ride on one of three routes and spend your afternoon taking guided brewery tours and tasting locally made beer at places such as Tripping Animals and Unbranded Brewing Co. Your ticket price includes the ride, snacks, water and discounts at every stop. Plus, private tours are available for large groups.

Read more
Lose your mind at brunch
Photograph: Courtesy Nikki Beach

2. Lose your mind at brunch

  • Nightlife
  • South of Fifth

Nikki Beach’s brunches are the reason people call in sick to work on Monday: You need more than 24 hours to recover from drinking magnums of rosé and dancing on tables in the sand. Make sure to arrive early if you plan to eat, which you should because the 13 made-to-order stations serving everything from waffles to sushi and desserts are spectacular and necessary to rally through. Your friends might hate you on Monday but that’s only after they’ve spent hours drunkenly embracing you for the best birthday ever.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Check out a wild, Parisian-style dinner party
Photograph: Courtesy Marion

3. Check out a wild, Parisian-style dinner party

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Every Thursday night, Marion’s charming Asian-fusion bistro turns into a French nightclub of sorts. Sure, dinner is served—from a chef’s omakase menu to lavish steaks and plenty of truffled side dishes—but the main attraction is what happens during and after dessert. Order the Marion Imperial Experience and receive a platter of assorted confections topped with so many sparklers. Things only escalate from there, as more sparklers find their way onto champagne bottles and plates are cleared to make room for dancing.

Read more
Book online
Treat yourself to a spa day
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4. Treat yourself to a spa day

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Mid-Beach
  • price 3 of 4

If you hate being the center of attention on your birthday, escaping to the Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is how you want to celebrate. Check in, slip on a robe and slippers and forget the outside world exists for the next few hours. Carve out some time after your treatment(s) for water therapies like thermal baths and a rain shower. Pools are co-ed—the more, the merrier.

Read more
Advertising
Brunch with the queens at Palace Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Palace

5. Brunch with the queens at Palace Bar

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Brunch is a fine way to celebrate your birthday, but if you’re in the mood for more than day drinking and a nap, head to Palace Bar for its legendary drag brunch on Ocean Drive. Miami Beach’s longest-running drag bar hosts two bottomless brunch seatings every Friday through Sunday (and a single seating on Mondays). Take in the queens’ iconic looks, legendary lip-syncing and death-defying acrobatics while getting properly lit on mimosas.

Read more
Order online
Elevate your classic dinner and a movie
Photograph: Courtesy CMX Cinemas/Roca Photo

6. Elevate your classic dinner and a movie

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Dinner and a movie? Not in a takeout container and not on your couch if it’s your birthday. Experience your favorite date-night combo at CMX Brickell City Centre, where a full bar, plush, reclinable seats and a tasty menu await, plus a selection of just-released flicks. If you’d rather avoid the mall crowds, Silverspot Cinema nearby in Downtown offers similar amenities in a slightly more relaxed environment.

Read more
Advertising
Karaoke your heart out (in private)
Photograph: Courtesy 1-800-Lucky

7. Karaoke your heart out (in private)

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Once you’ve eaten your body weight in dumplings, poké and Peking duck—and primed the well with frozen beer and boxed sake—it’s time to burn it off with a karaoke sesh. Book ahead to snag 1-800 Lucky’s only room and pay between $10 to $25 an hour to sing your favorite songs in private. It’s like celebrating in your living room only with much better food and drinks.

Read more
Charter a boat and cruise Biscayne Bay
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Charter a boat and cruise Biscayne Bay

Is there anything more baller than treating yourself and your friends to an epic day out on the water aboard a Miami boat? Leave the work to your hired captain and crew, who will navigate you through Miami’s Intracoastal waterways, Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, depending on your journey. Boat chartering is a booming business here, but websites like Sailo and Boater.pro make it fairly easy to enter your dates and preferences to find the perfect vessel so that all you have to do is BYOB and birthday candles.

Advertising
Circle up around the grill at Korean BBQ
Photograph: Felipe Cuevas

9. Circle up around the grill at Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Design District

Red meat imbues most situations with an air of celebration and indulgence, but Korean BBQ ups the ante that much more. The communal grill at your table naturally helps bring any group together, and the sheer assortment of perfectly charred cuts, vegetables and side dishes makes the entire experience feel more exciting and bespoke. It's your birthday, so why not opt for high-end decadence at the newly Michelin-starred Cote?

Read more
Book online
Salsa dance all night long
Photograph: Michael Strader Marko

10. Salsa dance all night long

  • Bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

When in Miami, you salsa dance. And if it’s your birthday, you bust a move at Ball & Chain, where talented dancers keep pace while a jazz band plays or a well-known DJ spins all night long. Plan your celebrations around one of the weekly Salserso Sunday parties, when you and your crew can sip strong tropical cocktails before partaking in a free salsa lesson at 9pm.

Read more
Advertising
Go full-on tiki at Esotico Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Graspa Group/James Woodley

11. Go full-on tiki at Esotico Miami

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Omni
  • price 2 of 4

Polynesia meets Miami at Esotico, a lively Downtown tiki bar with ample indoor and outdoor space to accommodate your whole birthday crew. The checkered floor, palm motif, wicker furnishings, lush greenery and neon signage make for excellent photo backdrops, but the real draw here are the large format cocktails served in all manner of festive vessels. For instance, the Treasure Chest is made with Esotico’s own rum blend, exotic juices and West Indian spices and serves six to eight people.

Read more
Book online
Make it a pedaling party
Photograph: Courtesy Cycle Party

12. Make it a pedaling party

Looking to drink but somehow stay sober on your birthday? It's not the conundrum you might think it is thanks to Cycle Party, the BYOB bar on wheels that makes its way throughout Wynwood. On this special, two-hour pub crawl, you'll pedal to various watering holes and receive a souvenir cup to take your drinks to go. Music, fun and a tour guide are all included.

Read more
Advertising
Channel your inner kid at Xtreme Action Park
Photograph: Unsplash/Adam Rutkowski

13. Channel your inner kid at Xtreme Action Park

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • price 2 of 4

Go-Karts never really stopped being fun. For whatever reason, we just left them back in our childhood. But at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, you can act like a kid again. The karts can reach 45 mph and race sessions are eight minutes long. Just bring closed-toe shoes, a driver’s license or another form of ID and get ready to race. Expect Channel your inner kid at Xtreme Action Parkto spend $20 to $125 depending on how extreme you want to get. And if you just want to watch your buddy crash, don’t worry. There’s a bar.

Read more
Organize a fancy picnic
Photograph: Shutterstock

14. Organize a fancy picnic

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • South of Fifth

South Pointe Park is already pretty fabulous. Now, couple the scenic views of the southernmost point in South Beach with the irresistible claws from Joe’s Take Away and you’ve got yourself an enviable birthday spread. Stock up on fresh seafood, Joe’s famed fried chicken and a slice or two of key lime pie before making your way to a shady patch of grass at the park to mark another year of life.

Read more
Advertising
Swing and sip at Topgolf
Photograph: Unsplash.com/Tyson Dudley

16. Swing and sip at Topgolf

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Miami
  • price 2 of 4

Your father’s driving range got a makeover for the 21st century—cocktails, music and a chill vibe suited for your next low-key birthday party. Gather your friends, reserve a bay with your own personal server and tee off while you laugh at how truly terrible you all are at golf.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.