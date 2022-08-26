Another year, another birthday to plan. Whether this statement fills you with excitement or dread, there’s absolutely no reason to fret: This city was literally built for celebrating. From Miami happy hours to Miami rooftop bars and over-the-top South Beach clubs, you can’t go very far here without coming across a lit birthday gathering that kind of makes you wish you were that guy’s friend. Planning your next birthday or someone else’s really doesn’t have to be a chore. Below, we outline all the best ways to commemorate another year around the sun in Miami: boats, boozy brunch, brewery tours and so much more await.