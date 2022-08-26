Unlike Miami’s sketchy public transport system, Miami Brew Bus is punctual, air-conditioned, smells great and will get you to and from some of the city’s top breweries safely. Hitch a ride on one of three routes and spend your afternoon taking guided brewery tours and tasting locally made beer at places such as Tripping Animals and Unbranded Brewing Co. Your ticket price includes the ride, snacks, water and discounts at every stop. Plus, private tours are available for large groups.
Another year, another birthday to plan. Whether this statement fills you with excitement or dread, there’s absolutely no reason to fret: This city was literally built for celebrating. From Miami happy hours to Miami rooftop bars and over-the-top South Beach clubs, you can’t go very far here without coming across a lit birthday gathering that kind of makes you wish you were that guy’s friend. Planning your next birthday or someone else’s really doesn’t have to be a chore. Below, we outline all the best ways to commemorate another year around the sun in Miami: boats, boozy brunch, brewery tours and so much more await.