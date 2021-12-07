If we’ve learned anything about Miami from the last year it’s that there’s no holding us back. When the rest of the world seemed to pause, we marched on to the beat of our own drum and made our own rules about what city life should be. Sure, it wasn’t without controversy or consequences but our resilience and persistence served us well. Our steady tourism, constant traffic and stream of events and festivals told the same story. And now it’s time to celebrate the people, places and happenings that made it all possible for us.

Aligned with all the other Time Out teams around the world, we’re announcing our Best of The City Award winners for 2021. Expect the outdoor theater performance that wowed us with its ingenuity, the book fair that once again brought us face to face with our favorite authors and the new culture spot that made immersive art more than just an Instagram fad—and so many more deserving mentions. Want to feel great about the future of our city? Read on…

Disagree with our choices? You can still vote for your beloved venues in our Love Local Awards. Support your favorite here.