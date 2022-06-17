Miami can be a tough coconut to crack. From over-hyped clubs to overcrowded beaches and overpriced Miami restaurants, it’s not hard to fall prey to this city’s ocean of underwhelming and frankly unwelcome trappings. Even the most seasoned local isn’t immune from accidentally parking in a tow-away zone, double-tipping on the bill or suffering through a truly terrible tasting menu. Still, every visitor should know a few key bits of information before a trip to Miami. Follow our tips and in no time you’ll be sipping cocktails at the best bars in Miami, dancing at the best South Beach clubs and posting selfies with all the cool art you saw at Miami’s best museums. Act like a local; have fun like a tourist.

RECOMMENDED: The best Miami attractions