Brooklyn Children's Museum unveils a new rooftop terrace

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is unveiling a beautiful new terrace and to celebrate, the center is hosting a Senegalese dance workshop with live music to get little ones shaking it in the sun. With the completion of the rooftop space, kids will be able to get outdoor time in a safe environment in between creating imaginative builds in the "MakerYard" exhibit and "shopping" in kids-sized neighborhood stores in "World Brooklyn."

Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Children's Museum

The new terrace, which features a winged structure by architecture firm Toshiko Mori, provides seating and shade for families looking to rest their feet and eat lunch. Landscaping by Future Green includes a nature walkway where little ones can get up close and personal with a variety of plantings and trees. The museum also plans to host movie screenings, story times, family-friendly programming and workshops in the space to pull some of that indoor fun outside.

Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Children's Museum

To celebrate the new terrace, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum is hosting a family-friendly event with Papa Sy, a Senegalese choreographer and dancer who will guide all ages through a drum and dance workshop and story time (August 5 and 6, 11am–11:45am, 2pm–2:45pm). The festival, a collaboration with Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, is sure to set the tone for the rooftop terrace as an open space where families can learn, play and celebrate all cultures.

For more outdoor and rooftop fun, visit rooftop restaurants NYC families will love, the best outdoor restaurants for kids and families and outdoor activities for kids in NYC.

