Cartoon fans unite! This Cartoon Network exhibit looks amazing

If you’re a huge fan of cartoons like we are, a cool new exhibition is coming to town next month that you need to check out. The Cartoon Network is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an exclusive exhibition at The Paley Center for Media that takes viewers on a journey through its history in animation.

The channel was the first network to provide cartoon shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has entertained kids and animation fans for more than two decades. Cartoon Network: 25 Years of Drawing on Creativity details the process of getting some of our favorite cartoons from sketch and onto our television screens to be devoured by us all. Stop-motion sets from Adventure Time, sculptures of The Powerpuff Girls and in-depth looks at Steven Universe and the new show OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes! will be a part of the special exhibit. Immersive activities, drop-in animation workshops for kids, screenings and panel discussions with creatives from the Cartoon Network will complement the exhibit.

Cartoon Network: 25 Years of Drawing on Creativity opens September 16 and will be on view through October 8. Coolest part: All activities and admission is free to the public so you can bring the whole family along as often as you’d like. We have a feeling this will rank as one of the coolest upcoming exhibits for kids.

Looking for more awesome things to do with the family? Then find fun picks in our list of new family attractions and the best new kids' movies on Netflix in September.